Pakistan defeat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in 2nd Test

APUpdated November 27, 2018

Pakistan's players react during a Test match against New Zealand in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. — AP
Pakistan on Tuesday defeated New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test against Pakistan, levelling the three-match series by 1-1, after the latter were bowled out for 312 runs.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah shined through once more by claiming six wickets in the Kiwis' second innings. In the first innings, he had picked up eight wickets, causing New Zealand to crumble at 90 runs. Yasir finished with a total of 14 wickets in the match

Hasan Ali picked up three, while Bilal Asif claimed one wicket.

Resuming on 131-2 after being forced to follow-on, New Zealand were trailing by 288 runs on the fourth day of the second Test.

Yasir (2-111) bowled 16 wicketless overs in the morning session, while fast bowler Hasan Ali (1-15) and Bilal Asif (1-47) who were among the wickets.

Shah took 10 wickets on the third day that included career-best 8-41 to dismiss New Zealand for just 90 in the first innings.

But the leg-spinner bowled either too full or too short to challenge New Zealand in the first session on Tuesday.

Hasan provided the breakthrough when Latham (50) was contentiously adjudged caught behind soon after completing his half century.

On-field umpire Paul Reiffel thought Latham had edged Hasan and went to third umpire Ian Gould to confirm through television replays.

Spikes did appear on replay technology as the ball passed the bat when Latham played a defensive shot close to his front pad.

However, the batsman walked off the field in disbelief.

This ended an 80-run third-wicket stand between Taylor and Latham, who hit four boundaries in his 158-ball knock.

Two balls later Nicholls successfully reviewed an lbw decision against him as TV replays showed Hasan's delivery would have missed the leg stump.

Taylor (82) completed his half century off 54 balls when he drove Hasan through the point boundary off the first ball of the day.

But Taylor went on the defence for a while before he played a reckless sweep, half an hour before lunch, and top edged off-spinner Asif to deep backward square leg.

Taylor's half century featured seven fours and a six and came off 128 balls.

New Zealand leads the series 1-0 after narrowly winning the first Test by four runs.

Aldab
Nov 27, 2018 02:28pm

Put 110 target for Pakistan....New Zealand will on path of victory....

Recommend 0
Analyst
Nov 27, 2018 03:03pm

@Aldab ,

Not So Easy Dude!

Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 27, 2018 04:36pm

Sarfaraz and Yasir shah makes a difference, Well done sarfaraz 6 catches and stamp and yasir shah with 14 wickets.

Recommend 0
Karim
Nov 27, 2018 04:39pm

The flat track genius strikes again with 6 wickets. Kudos

Recommend 0
Ali_pak
Nov 27, 2018 04:51pm

Back to business. The best team across all formats

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 27, 2018 05:06pm

@Aldab , "Put 110 target for Pakistan....New Zealand will on path of victory...." OOOPS!!!

Recommend 0
Hussain
Nov 27, 2018 05:06pm

@Dr Salaria Ahmed, I am replying to you even before you have posted a comment!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2018 05:27pm

Great performance by the greenshirts to win the second test match by an inning against the Kiwis at Dubai, U.A.E. Hats off to the one and the only; world's top leg spinner and googley bowler Yasir Shah for mesmorizing the opponents with his outstanding bowling and helping his team to level the three match test series at 1-1. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 27, 2018 05:28pm

NZ ran into the best leg spinner in the world, Yasir.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Nov 27, 2018 05:32pm

This is a rare test match win by an inning plus runs by the Pakistan team in modern times, thanks to the historic show of bowling excellence by Yasir Shah and a professional batting performance by the top order batsmen. Kudos to the team and the coaching staff.

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Nov 27, 2018 05:33pm

Although Kiwis batted heroically in their second innings, a first innings lead of 328 Runs proved too much for them obviously. Hats off to Sarfraz and his men, especially Yasir, Hassan Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 27, 2018 05:42pm

I say to our team: well done and don't be complacent in the final decisive match!

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 27, 2018 05:46pm

@Aldab , Right. What an accurate prediction mate.

Recommend 0
Pakfan
Nov 27, 2018 05:50pm

Congratulations to Pak team and Yasir!

In next test match should also play left arm off spinner. Where is Abdul Rehman?

Recommend 0
Shahbaz
Nov 27, 2018 05:52pm

@Aldab , But it didn't happen :D

Recommend 0

