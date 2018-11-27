Fourteen wickets for Yasir as Pakistan level series against New Zealand
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah followed his extraordinary first innings performance with a six wicket haul as Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test in Dubai on Tuesday to level the series 1-1.
The 32-year-old, who took 8-41 on Monday, had figures of 6-143 in the second innings for a match haul of 14-184.
New Zealand — following-on after being dismissed for 90 in the first innings — were bowled out for 312 soon after tea on the fourth day.
Yasir's figures are the second best match return ever for Pakistan in Test cricket, bettered only by former captain and current prime minister Imran Khan who took 14-116 against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982.
“I came to know yesterday (about Imran Khan's record) so it's an honour that my name will come with him,” said Yasir. “I haven't bowled as well as this, especially with the pitch offering turn and bounce like it did. We wanted to put the disappointment of the first Test behind us and set up the series.”
They are also the best by a Pakistani bowler against New Zealand, beating Waqar Younis's 12-130 in Faisalabad in 1990.
Medium-pacer Hasan Ali was also at his best, taking 3-46 as Pakistan gained a measure of revenge for losing the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.
Resuming on 131-2 and needing a further 197 to make Pakistan bat again, the New Zealand batsmen, led by Ross Taylor (82), Henry Nicholls (77) and Tom Latham (50), dug in to make things tough for the Pakistani bowlers.
Taylor smashed Hasan's first ball of the day to the cover boundary to reach his 29th half century in Tests, a welcome return to form having scored just 21 runs in the three innings of this series.
Latham completed his 15th Test fifty but was dismissed the following ball, a little edge behind off Hasan, television umpire Ian Gould confirming that Sarfraz Ahmed had taken the catch cleanly.
Harry Nicholls came to the crease and set about frustrating the Pakistan bowlers, adding 52 with Taylor for the fourth wicket and 57 with BJ Watling for the fifth.
Taylor tried to take the attack to the bowlers, hitting seven boundaries and a six in his 82 but grew impatient after being tied down. An attempted sweep off Bilal Asif ended in a top edge that looped to deep backward square leg where Yasir took a comfortable catch.
Yasir trapped Watling leg before for 27 to end another frustrating the stand and get into the Kiwi tail. De Grandhomme made just 14 and Sodhi was bowled behind his legs for four, unwisely trying to sweep Yasir from well outside off-stump.
Nicholls stood firm amid the wreckage, striking Bilal Asif for a straight six, before Yasir nipped one between bat and pad to bowl him for 77.
It was a brave stand from Nicholls but, as skipper Kane Williamson later admitted, the damage had been done in the first innings when New Zealand lost all 10 wickets for just 40 runs in 14 overs.
“We batted better in the second innings,” said Williamson. “But that session yesterday, Yasir put us under tremendous pressure and put the ball in the right areas and got us for 90. That low first innings total was always a factor.”
The end came swiftly as Yasir picked up the last two wickets in the space of four balls, Neil Wagner caught at midwicket — another man trying to sweep — and Trent Boult feathering an outside edge to Sarfraz behind the stumps.
The third and final Test starts in Abu Dhabi from Monday.
Comments (24)
Put 110 target for Pakistan....New Zealand will on path of victory....
@Aldab ,
Not So Easy Dude!
Sarfaraz and Yasir shah makes a difference, Well done sarfaraz 6 catches and stamp and yasir shah with 14 wickets.
The flat track genius strikes again with 6 wickets. Kudos
Back to business. The best team across all formats
@Aldab , "Put 110 target for Pakistan....New Zealand will on path of victory...." OOOPS!!!
@Dr Salaria Ahmed, I am replying to you even before you have posted a comment!
Great performance by the greenshirts to win the second test match by an inning against the Kiwis at Dubai, U.A.E. Hats off to the one and the only; world's top leg spinner and googley bowler Yasir Shah for mesmorizing the opponents with his outstanding bowling and helping his team to level the three match test series at 1-1. Well done and keep it up.
NZ ran into the best leg spinner in the world, Yasir.
This is a rare test match win by an inning plus runs by the Pakistan team in modern times, thanks to the historic show of bowling excellence by Yasir Shah and a professional batting performance by the top order batsmen. Kudos to the team and the coaching staff.
Although Kiwis batted heroically in their second innings, a first innings lead of 328 Runs proved too much for them obviously. Hats off to Sarfraz and his men, especially Yasir, Hassan Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail.
I say to our team: well done and don't be complacent in the final decisive match!
@Aldab , Right. What an accurate prediction mate.
Congratulations to Pak team and Yasir!
In next test match should also play left arm off spinner. Where is Abdul Rehman?
@Aldab , But it didn't happen :D
Pakistan performance was brutal took the revenge of 1st test defeat
Congratulations for the win.When batsmen perform win is nearer to this team.Batsmen need to keep their consistency in the final test.However performance of Abbas and Bilal in last two test is hopeless.They should be reconsidered for the final test.This Newzeland team is fighter and they will certianly come hard in the decider.
Great bowling. Bilal asif is waste of space. Hafeez need to contribute more to justify his place in the side.
Shows how awful we played to lose that first test. Series would have been done and dusted if we had kept our heads in the game in final session. Well done to Yasir, Hassan and out top order for this win. Good luck for deciding test now
Great display by Pakistan. The comeback sets up for an exciting third test. Full marks to Sarfaraz and his men for this performance after a morale deflating loss in the first test. Wonder where the critics such as Wsyed and co are? Deflated, I guess....
I think NZ team just got lost in desert storm in UAE!
Sir
It is entirely due to sheer brilliance of Yasir Shah that Pakistan won by an innings otherwise the overall performance of the batting in terms of scoring rate, running between wickets, run outs had been poor and the rest of the bowlers also failed to take wickets.
With the upcoming tour of South Africa in sight Pakistan needs to find out a potent fast bowling combination as Yasir Shah will not be that effective on fast / seaming wickets in South Africa.
Keeping in view of the South African potent fast bowling attack Pakistan needs to sort out their 5 specialist batmen in correct batting order, one all rounder (may be Faheem Ashraf), Sarfaraz Ahmed (in good batting form) and 4 specialist bowlers (3 fast + Yasir Shah) to put up a good fight.
Thanks
Great comeback. Yasir coming back to form. Still think we batted too slow.
Sarfaraz keeping against Yasir was outstanding and will shut those mouths calling out his keeping skills. Keeping against spin is the biggest test for any keeper and Sarfaraz passed it with flying colors
A little hurry by Pak batsmen in first test otherwise would have been series win now.