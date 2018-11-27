DAWN.COM

Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Lahore for Kartarpur ceremony

Dawn.comUpdated November 27, 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Lahore via Wagah border.— Photo courtesy ANI
Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Nankana Sahib.

He had been extended an invitation for the ceremony by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the corridor on Wednesday (Nov 28). The proposal to construct the corridor providing visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims was renewed by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in August this year.

Sindhu thanked the prime minister and, while speaking to journalists upon crossing the Wagah border, said that he had brought with him "a message of love and peace".

"Ninety per cent of people in India want bilateral cricket between the two countries," he said while responding to a question. "Art and artists work to bridge gaps between nations," he added.

The 4-km-long corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor will provide visa-free access to the Indian Sikh pilgrims to the shrine.

Lying dormant due to the tense relations between the two countries since 1988, the proposal to construct the corridor had been renewed by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in August this year.

The government had invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu besides 17 Indian journalists to the ceremony. Swaraj and Singh both declined to attend the ceremony. Two other ministers will be attending in Swaraj's place.

Take a look: The legacy of Guru Nanak lives on in four historic gurdwaras in Punjab

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. It is said that Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four kilometres from the border in Pakistan.

On Monday, Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone of the corridor in Gurdaspur.

Comments (22)

1000 characters
Suryakant Agrawal
Nov 27, 2018 01:52pm

He will be next PM of India.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 27, 2018 02:01pm

Welcome Sidhu jee to Pakistan for the historical Kartarpur ceremony - this is what PM Imran Khan has done within three months what previous governments couldn't do in their tenors. Let's hope this memberable event will bring love, peace and prosperity for both countries!

Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Nov 27, 2018 02:07pm

A very warm welcome to Sidhu Sb from all of us in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Singh Sahab
Nov 27, 2018 02:07pm

Foreign minister shah minister, what's that?

Recommend 0
Yog
Nov 27, 2018 02:11pm

@Suryakant Agrawal, Keep dreaming, though he has no chance.

Recommend 0
Rohan
Nov 27, 2018 02:12pm

Next election he is likely to loose. Definitely.

Recommend 0
Huma
Nov 27, 2018 02:13pm

Welcome sidhu

Recommend 0
IamReal
Nov 27, 2018 02:15pm

Welcome back Sidhu g:) You are IK can truly bring peace to these nations!!! You are highly respected and loved by the people of Pakistan

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 27, 2018 02:18pm

@Amin Ansari, In deed a very Warm welcome Mr Sidhu

Recommend 0
syed Ahmed
Nov 27, 2018 02:23pm

His action is helpful for peace , but crazy leaders don't like peace.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Nov 27, 2018 02:27pm

Welcome to Pakistan bro

Recommend 0
Arshad
Nov 27, 2018 02:28pm

Welcome Mr. legend. we promised, we fulfilled.iA we will be doing so but we want same return as well. Our this gesture of love, care and respect should be treated with same.

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Nov 27, 2018 02:31pm

Good man. Welcome!

Recommend 0
AKB
Nov 27, 2018 02:35pm

Welcome Navjot Singh Sidhu. He is symbol of peace and love.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Nov 27, 2018 02:52pm

Welcome to Pakistan

Recommend 0
imran ali
Nov 27, 2018 02:53pm

great steps by Pakistan Govnmt, but why not anything from the Indian Govnmt? it is extremely hard for us to get a visa for India to see the shrines and historic buildings there. no fair

Recommend 0
Sabir Pakistani
Nov 27, 2018 02:55pm

Modi, BJp, RSS don’t like Sidhu this is a big slap on their faces. Sidhu made life easier for Sikh pilgrims by asking pakistan to open kartarpur border

Recommend 0
Nirmal Singh Bhullar
Nov 27, 2018 03:22pm

@Amin Ansari, thanks

Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Nov 27, 2018 03:25pm

A very warm welcome.

Recommend 0
Zakass
Nov 27, 2018 03:27pm

hope NS & IK can carry the peace process further together.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 27, 2018 03:27pm

a brave Punjabi Sikh leader, going against the grain of BJP politics of hate, welcome, sir.

Recommend 0
Asif Kashmiri
Nov 27, 2018 03:29pm

Warm welcome to all Indians in Pakistan

Recommend 0

