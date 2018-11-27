Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives in Lahore for Kartarpur ceremony
Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Nankana Sahib.
He had been extended an invitation for the ceremony by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the corridor on Wednesday (Nov 28). The proposal to construct the corridor providing visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims was renewed by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in August this year.
Sindhu thanked the prime minister and, while speaking to journalists upon crossing the Wagah border, said that he had brought with him "a message of love and peace".
"Ninety per cent of people in India want bilateral cricket between the two countries," he said while responding to a question. "Art and artists work to bridge gaps between nations," he added.
The 4-km-long corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor will provide visa-free access to the Indian Sikh pilgrims to the shrine.
Lying dormant due to the tense relations between the two countries since 1988, the proposal to construct the corridor had been renewed by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in August this year.
The government had invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu besides 17 Indian journalists to the ceremony. Swaraj and Singh both declined to attend the ceremony. Two other ministers will be attending in Swaraj's place.
Take a look: The legacy of Guru Nanak lives on in four historic gurdwaras in Punjab
Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. It is said that Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four kilometres from the border in Pakistan.
On Monday, Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone of the corridor in Gurdaspur.
Comments (22)
He will be next PM of India.
Welcome Sidhu jee to Pakistan for the historical Kartarpur ceremony - this is what PM Imran Khan has done within three months what previous governments couldn't do in their tenors. Let's hope this memberable event will bring love, peace and prosperity for both countries!
A very warm welcome to Sidhu Sb from all of us in Pakistan.
Foreign minister shah minister, what's that?
@Suryakant Agrawal, Keep dreaming, though he has no chance.
Next election he is likely to loose. Definitely.
Welcome sidhu
Welcome back Sidhu g:) You are IK can truly bring peace to these nations!!! You are highly respected and loved by the people of Pakistan
@Amin Ansari, In deed a very Warm welcome Mr Sidhu
His action is helpful for peace , but crazy leaders don't like peace.
Welcome to Pakistan bro
Welcome Mr. legend. we promised, we fulfilled.iA we will be doing so but we want same return as well. Our this gesture of love, care and respect should be treated with same.
Good man. Welcome!
Welcome Navjot Singh Sidhu. He is symbol of peace and love.
Welcome to Pakistan
great steps by Pakistan Govnmt, but why not anything from the Indian Govnmt? it is extremely hard for us to get a visa for India to see the shrines and historic buildings there. no fair
Modi, BJp, RSS don’t like Sidhu this is a big slap on their faces. Sidhu made life easier for Sikh pilgrims by asking pakistan to open kartarpur border
@Amin Ansari, thanks
A very warm welcome.
hope NS & IK can carry the peace process further together.
a brave Punjabi Sikh leader, going against the grain of BJP politics of hate, welcome, sir.
Warm welcome to all Indians in Pakistan