Pakistani-born US woman pleads guilty to bitcoin fraud to help IS

APUpdated November 27, 2018

Pakistani-born woman admits her role in defrauding financial institutions in a bitcoin scheme. — File photo
A Pakistani-born American woman has acknowledged her role in defrauding numerous financial institutions in a bitcoin scheme to help the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

Prosecutors say Zoobia Shahnaz, a naturalised US citizen living on Long Island, pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip on Monday to providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

The 27-year-old was charged with laundering bitcoin and wiring money to the IS group. After quitting her job, she was stopped at Kennedy Airport last year attempting to fly to Pakistan.

Shahnaz's lawyer has said she was trying to help Syrian refugees.

She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Nov 27, 2018 12:44pm

Now even females have become suspect.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2018 12:49pm

What a mind-boggling, heart-throbbing and soul-searching tragedy?

Gin
Nov 27, 2018 12:58pm

Pay back Time for her Now

Rahid Sami
Nov 27, 2018 01:05pm

@Surya Kant Agrawal, you’re no longer a suspect when you plead guilty!

