DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

National HR body asks NAB not to humiliate detainees

Ikram JunaidiUpdated November 27, 2018

Email

Punjab University ex-VC’s interview has brought to light conditions prevailing in NAB's judicial lock-up.
Punjab University ex-VC’s interview has brought to light conditions prevailing in NAB's judicial lock-up.

ISLAMABAD: National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) chairman retired Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan has written a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, asking him to ensure that people under NAB custody are not humiliated.

“Former vice chancellor of Punjab University Mr Mujahid Kamran’s interview on electronic media has brought to light the conditions prevailing in the judicial lock-up of NAB,” the letter states.

“Being the Chairman NCHR this interview was very disturbing. May I request your honour for corrective measures at your convenience,” Mr Chowhan said in the letter.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Kamran alleged that there were CCTV cameras in washrooms of the NAB lock-up.

NAB officials, however, denied the allegation.

Punjab University ex-VC’s interview has brought to light conditions prevailing in judicial lock-up of anti-graft watchdog

Moreover, when Mr Kamran was produced before court, he was handcuffed.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the NAB’s act.

Talking to Dawn, member of NCHR Chaudhry Mohammad Shafique said that such things could not be accept-able.

He said Mr Kamran was a senior citizen and producing him handcuffed before court was unjustifiable. The allegation of installing CCTV cameras in washrooms was disturbing, he added.

He said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had also seconded the allegations levelled by Mr Kamran against NAB.

“It is the job of the NCHR to ensure human dignity in every kind of environment. Basic human rights cannot be curtailed even if someone has been put into jail,” Mr Shafique said.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Tamza
Nov 27, 2018 08:34am

Who is produced handcuffed or not depends on the charges. Age is irrelevant.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 27, 2018

A plan for the economy

THE time for sunshine is over. As the curtain drops on the first 100 days of the PTI government, the moment of...
November 27, 2018

Karachi committee

THE debate on where the centre’s supervision of matters of national importance ends and where the provinces’...
November 27, 2018

The price of coal

THE list of victims is never-ending. On May 6, 23 workers were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. On...
November 26, 2018

Rethinking Balochistan policy

THE shocking attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi last week has turned a spotlight on the long-running,...
Updated November 26, 2018

NAB’s tactics

ONCE again, there have been complaints by the opposition in parliament that the National Accountability Bureau is...
November 26, 2018

Murder, not ‘honour’

IN Pakistan, the gap between the law’s good intentions and the reality as experienced by citizens appears to be...