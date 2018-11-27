National HR body asks NAB not to humiliate detainees

ISLAMABAD: National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) chairman retired Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan has written a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, asking him to ensure that people under NAB custody are not humiliated.

“Former vice chancellor of Punjab University Mr Mujahid Kamran’s interview on electronic media has brought to light the conditions prevailing in the judicial lock-up of NAB,” the letter states.

“Being the Chairman NCHR this interview was very disturbing. May I request your honour for corrective measures at your convenience,” Mr Chowhan said in the letter.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Kamran alleged that there were CCTV cameras in washrooms of the NAB lock-up.

NAB officials, however, denied the allegation.

Moreover, when Mr Kamran was produced before court, he was handcuffed.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the NAB’s act.

Talking to Dawn, member of NCHR Chaudhry Mohammad Shafique said that such things could not be accept-able.

He said Mr Kamran was a senior citizen and producing him handcuffed before court was unjustifiable. The allegation of installing CCTV cameras in washrooms was disturbing, he added.

He said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had also seconded the allegations levelled by Mr Kamran against NAB.

“It is the job of the NCHR to ensure human dignity in every kind of environment. Basic human rights cannot be curtailed even if someone has been put into jail,” Mr Shafique said.

