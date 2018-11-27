Senate panel urges India to halt anti-Pakistan operations

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution criticising India for its continued interference in Balochistan.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior, headed by former interior minister Rehman Malik, said that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the recent attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, pointing out that the BLA was being openly supported by India.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government owe an explanation to Pakistan and the international community for their continued support to the BLA and other separatists in Balochistan,” the resolution moved by Mr Malik reads. It urges India to immediately halt its covert anti-Pakistan operations.

The Senate panel also condemned recent provocative statements of Mr Modi and Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Continued interference in Balochistan and Delhi’s support to BLA criticised

Mr Malik said that RAW on the directive of Mr Modi was carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Modi himself had confessed to his government’s involvement in Balochistan and it was no secret that RAW was behind terrorist activities in Balochistan to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The committee through another resolution asked the government to beef up security for Chinese citizens in Pakistan. It noted that the act of terrorism was against both Pakistan and China and was meant to harm the CPEC.

The panel also advised the government to revisit the security plan of the high-security red zone and diplomatic enclave and ensure that no breach of security was allowed in the sensitive zone.

In another resolution, the government was asked to explain its position on the presence of Daesh [militant Islamic State group] in Pakistan, pointing out that the responsibility of a bomb blast in the Kalaya Bazaar area of lower Orakzai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been claimed by the militant group.

The panel also unanimously decided to move a motion in the house for constitution of a committee to examine terms of reference for the reconciliation and truth commission and to revise numerous national issues, including returning of heavy foreign debts, political victimisation and delay in various constitutional reforms.

The committee authorised its chairman to formulate the motion and move it in the house.

The panel unanimously approved the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loan Bill, 2017, which was introduced by Senator Sirajul Haq.

Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan said that unless all Muslims followed Islam in letter and spirit improving the Ummah’s state would not be possible. He further stated that Riba was a major cause for the decline of Muslim communities.

Senator Sirajul Haq was of the view that Islamic banking was being adopted around the world due to the ills of interest in the banking system.

The meeting was attended by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan, Senator Rana Muhammad Maqbool, Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Senator Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and Senator Muhammad Shafiq Tareen as members and Senator Sirajul Haq as a special invitee and mover of the bill and other officials.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2018