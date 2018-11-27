Pakistan believes in peace beyond borders: Imran

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the Ghulam Khan Border terminal on Monday to inspect fencing along the border with Afghanistan. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is also seen.—APP

MIRAMSHAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan believes in peace beyond borders and will play its role in the Afghan peace process, as peace in the war-ravaged country is critical for achieving an enduring peace in Pakistan.

Addressing a jirga of selected elders during his first visit to North and South Waziristan tribal districts after assuming office, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the nation had fought an imposed war inside the country at a very high cost and vowed that they would not again opt for any such war inside Pakistan.

He announced several welfare packages for the area, including induction of tribal districts into the mega Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and three per cent share to the seven districts of the erstwhile Fata in the National Finance Commission award.

During the visit to the tribal borderlands, Mr Khan was accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and provincial ministers. The jirga was attended by the elders of the Mehsud, Ahmadzai Wazir and Dawar tribes.

PM witnesses border fencing, announces welfare packages for tribal districts during his first visit to Waziristan after assuming office

However, lawmakers Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir representing the tribal areas in the National Assembly were conspicuous by their absence during the PM’s visit. Spokesman for the KP government Ajmal Wazir expressed ignorance about their absence when asked about it. “I don’t know whether they were invited or not. Better to ask the MNAs,” he replied when asked about the lawmakers having affiliation with the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement. He said that a large number of elders and maliks representing different tribes were present in the jirga.

The PM maintained the status quo of his predecessors, except PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and addressed a gathering of selected elders instead of holding a public meeting.

The KP government spokesman told Dawn that Mr Khan announced that elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and local governments would be held in the seven tribal districts next year.

“His visit to the area would send a positive message to the people of erstwhile Fata and would end a sense of deprivation among them,” said Mr Wazir.

According to him, the premier also announced induction of the militancy-affected North and South Waziristan tribal districts into the mega housing scheme and three per cent share to the seven districts of the erstwhile Fata in the NFC award.

Earlier, the PM laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument and was briefed in detail about the operations conducted, ongoing stability operations, rehabilitation of temporary dislocated persons, socio-economic development projects and fencing along the Pak-Afghan border, said the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Mr Khan also visited the Ghulam Khan border area and saw the fencing. The army media wing said the prime minister hailed achievements of the security forces and intelligence agencies for their successful operations against terrorists.

“No other country or their armed forces have done what Pakistan and its armed forces have done in war against terrorism,” the premier said in his address. He said the nation had fought an imposed war inside the country at a very heavy cost of sweat and blood with loss to socio-economic fibre and they shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan.

The PM said: “We are for peace beyond borders including in Afghanistan. We shall play our role in Afghan peace process along with other stakeholders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving an enduring peace in Pakistan.”

Paying tribute to the martyrs and their families, he said they had given huge sacrifices for the safety, security and prosperity of Pakistan. He praised the people of the tribal districts and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who bravely faced a very challenging time.

The PM also announced several welfare packages for the newly established districts, including the establishment of a university, a cadet college, and employment opportunities including those in law enforcement agencies.

