CII meets today to discuss triple talaq issue

Kalbe AliUpdated November 27, 2018

Email

“Many council members want to impose a penalty on those who pronounce triple talaq, while others are in favour of declaring it null and void as it is in Shia and Ahle Hadith schools of thought,” says a CII researcher. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: In an atte­mpt to stamp out instant div­orce, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) is set to move towards declaring triple talaq in one go illegal, ineffective and even punishable.

The council has been working on the subject since January as many of its members, including chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, want amendments to relevant laws.

The topic is on the agenda of a CII meeting to be held on Tuesday (today).

Dr Ayaz has expressed concern on several occasions over pronouncing triple talaq in one go.

“Many council members want to impose a penalty on those who pronounce triple talaq, while others are in favour of declaring it null and void as it is in Shia and Ahle Hadith schools of thought,” said a CII researcher.

Talking to Dawn, CII members said it was their responsibility to make suggestions as per Sharia. The CII has discussed the Indian Supreme Court’s recent ruling against pronouncement of triple talaqat one time, and now it will examine a letter received from the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board on the issue. The board is against the Supreme Court’s ruling, but acknowledged that the practice of pronouncing three talaq should be discouraged.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2018

MG
Nov 27, 2018 08:22am

Good step

Recommend 0

