No proof sons were dependent upon Nawaz, court told

ISLAMABAD: The last prosecution witness in the Flagship Investment reference, an investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau, admitted during cross-examination on Monday that the anti-graft body had no proof that both sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were dependent upon him for the business they established.

Appearing before an accountability court, NAB investigation officer Mohammad Kamran also testified that during the investigation he did not come across any witness or evidence that directly linked the former premier with the Flagship Investment and other 16 UK-based companies owned by his sons.

As per the report prepared by a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT), headed by additional director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia, Hussain Nawaz established Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Steel Mills when Mr Sharif was in exile following the October 1999 military coup that toppled the PML-N government, while he along with his brother Hassan Nawaz started business in the UK in 2001.

Mr Kamran said that during the investigation “no person who joined the investigation had made any oral or written statement that accused Hussain Nawaz Sharif and Hassan Nawaz Sharif were dependent[s] of accused Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in the year 2000 or at any time thereafter”.

Ex-premier meets ailing Shahbaz in NAB custody

During the cross-examination, the investigation officer said: “I had not come across any document that the accused Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif had paid any amount or in cash for providing working capital to Flagship Investment Ltd” and other companies.

Responding to another question, the witness said NAB could not find any proof that Mr Sharif had sent money to his son Hassan Nawaz while he was studying in the UK to meet his day-to-day expenses.

According to the prosecution witness, the Sharif children were running their business in the UK in a lawful manner and were never questioned by any regulator or authority for any wrongdoing.

“I had not come across any oral or documentary evidence showing that accused Hassan Nawaz Sharif had been accused of money laundering…[or] of wrongdoing of any nature whatsoever concerning any of the aforesaid companies,” he said.

The witness said it came to his notice that the business being carried out by accused Hassan Nawaz Sharif in the UK was to purchase, refurbish and then re-sell properties.

Lead defence counsel Khwaja Haris Ahmed continued cross-examination of the NAB investigation officer till the rising of the court.

Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday (today).

Nawaz meets Shahbaz

After attending the court’s proceeding, the ex-PM visited Ministers’ Enclave to meet his detained brother and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, who was arrested by NAB on Oct 5 in the Ashiyana Housing Scheme case, had recently complained of throat infection but his latest medical reports showed traces of Chromogranin A, an indicator of neuroendocrine tumour.

Doctors have recommended him to get a CT scan done immediately as he had a history of spinal cancer.

According to the sources, the former premier stayed about an hour with his younger brother. He inquired after his health condition and medical treatment being provided to him in the custody of NAB, the sources said. They also discussed the inquiries being carried out by NAB, the sources added.

While talking to journalists outside the accountability court last week, the ex-PM claimed that there was no evidence to prove corruption allegations against his brother. He said NAB’s investigation into assets beyond means against his brother indicated that they had failed to bring any evidence of corruption against him.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2018