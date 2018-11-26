DAWN.COM

Pakistan sniff win as Yasir spin destroys New Zealand in second Test

AFPUpdated November 26, 2018

Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 26, 2018. — AFP
New Zealand batsman Jeet Raval watches as he is bowled out by Yasir Shah during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 26, 2018. — AFP
Pakistan sniffed victory on the third day of the second Test in Dubai on Monday after New Zealand were wrecked by leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who picked a career-best eight wicket haul.

Yasir ripped through the Kiwi's batting order after picking up eight wickets for 41 runs before taking two more wickets as New Zealand — following on — were 131-2 at close in their second innings. He also became the first bowler to get 100 wickets in the United Arab Emirates.

Yasir dismissed opener Jeet Raval for two before accounting for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for 30 to complete his third ten-wicket haul in the match.

Tom Latham (44) and Ross Taylor (49) were at the crease at close as New Zealand need another 197 runs to avoid an innings defeat while Pakistan can level the series by taking another eight wickets with two days to play.

New Zealand on Monday crumbled before Pakistan's bowling attack, scoring a meagre 90 in the first innings of the second Test in UAE.

That meant New Zealand were 328 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total of 418-5 declared and were forced to follow-on.

Yasir, whose previous best of 7-76 came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2015, took three wickets in an over after rain delayed the start by an hour at Dubai stadium.

New Zealand were rattled earlier in the day when they resumed their first innings, after Yasir picked up three wickets in an over, leaving the Kiwis at 63-4 at lunch.

Opener Jeet Raval top-scored with 31 while skipper Kane Williamson finished with 28 not out.

Raval was unfortunate to get bowled by Yasir's delivery as he tried to reverse sweep but the ball deflected off his bat to his thigh and hit the stumps.

The wily spinner had opener Tom Latham (22), Ross Taylor (nought) and Henry Nicholls (nought) as the match spurned into life after an hour's delay due to overnight rain and drizzle in the morning.

At the break skipper Kane Williamson was unbeaten on six and with Bradley-John Watling on one.

It was a damp morning as rain had forced umpires to inspect the conditions but an excellent drainage system at Dubai stadium did not delay the match by more than an hour.

New Zealand, resuming at 27 without loss managed to reach 50 without losing a wicket before Yasir struck.

From 50-1 it became 61-2 when Yasir had Latham caught at short-leg by Imam-ul-Haq off the first ball of his ninth over.

Two balls later he bowled experienced Ross Taylor with a beautiful delivery that turned and beat the forward push by the batsman.

Off his fifth ball Yasir bowled Henry Nicholls through the gap between bat and pad.

Hasan Ali contributed by taking out Colin de Grandhomme, while BJ Watling was run out.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi.

Comments

fairplay
Nov 26, 2018 02:22pm

and Hassan Ali just chipped in, a collapse by briliant PAK bowling.Yasir is a game changer, brilliant.

Recommend
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 26, 2018 02:26pm

Great bowling performance by the one and the only; greenshirts star Yasir Shah, top right arm leg spin and googley bowler of the world. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend
citizen
Nov 26, 2018 03:06pm

So far good bowling but now again has to play last inning. Lead of 150 by New Zealand will be difficult task for Pakistan else it is a draw test.

Recommend
Jo
Nov 26, 2018 03:57pm

Congratulations

Please don't get carried away

Recommend
Waseem Sarwar
Nov 26, 2018 04:11pm

That was some spell of leg spin. Well and truly brilliant. Time to get 3,4 wickets in their second innings and finish this tomorrow.

Recommend
SalariakiAmmiRandi
Nov 26, 2018 04:19pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, New Zealand having an unlucky day at office. Surely this match looks like a draw.

Recommend
hello
Nov 26, 2018 04:35pm

how talented and unpredictable this team is , just amazes you. It was a tricky pitch and hopefully those criticizing Pak batsman of playing slow would keep quiet now.

Recommend
Bharat Dave
Nov 26, 2018 04:37pm

Yasir Shah is clear winner between him and Ashwin. He will break Ashwin's record fastest 250 and fastest 300 wickets.

Recommend
hamid shafiq
Nov 26, 2018 04:52pm

unbelievable performance

Recommend
Jonjoe
Nov 26, 2018 05:52pm

Better than Ashwin!

Recommend
Riaz
Nov 26, 2018 05:54pm

Great bowling by Yasir Shah! Congratulations.

However, Sarfraz has got it wrong by enforcing the follow,on. Pak should have batted scored quickly for 25-30 overs and then invited nZ to bat again. This way they don’t have to bat last and the pitch would,have been used more. This decision taken by Sarfaz is,due to the loss in the first match,which should have happened.

Recommend
farid
Nov 26, 2018 05:56pm

What a joke. Series in foreign land and no spectators.

Recommend
Shakil Kansas, USA
Nov 26, 2018 06:28pm

Green please stay focus and stay top of the game.

Recommend

