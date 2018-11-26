Pakistan sniff win as Yasir spin destroys New Zealand in second Test

Pakistan sniffed victory on the third day of the second Test in Dubai on Monday after New Zealand were wrecked by leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who picked a career-best eight wicket haul.

Yasir ripped through the Kiwi's batting order after picking up eight wickets for 41 runs before taking two more wickets as New Zealand — following on — were 131-2 at close in their second innings. He also became the first bowler to get 100 wickets in the United Arab Emirates.

Yasir dismissed opener Jeet Raval for two before accounting for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for 30 to complete his third ten-wicket haul in the match.

Tom Latham (44) and Ross Taylor (49) were at the crease at close as New Zealand need another 197 runs to avoid an innings defeat while Pakistan can level the series by taking another eight wickets with two days to play.

New Zealand on Monday crumbled before Pakistan's bowling attack, scoring a meagre 90 in the first innings of the second Test in UAE.

That meant New Zealand were 328 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total of 418-5 declared and were forced to follow-on.

Yasir, whose previous best of 7-76 came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2015, took three wickets in an over after rain delayed the start by an hour at Dubai stadium.

New Zealand were rattled earlier in the day when they resumed their first innings, after Yasir picked up three wickets in an over, leaving the Kiwis at 63-4 at lunch.

Opener Jeet Raval top-scored with 31 while skipper Kane Williamson finished with 28 not out.

Raval was unfortunate to get bowled by Yasir's delivery as he tried to reverse sweep but the ball deflected off his bat to his thigh and hit the stumps.

The wily spinner had opener Tom Latham (22), Ross Taylor (nought) and Henry Nicholls (nought) as the match spurned into life after an hour's delay due to overnight rain and drizzle in the morning.

At the break skipper Kane Williamson was unbeaten on six and with Bradley-John Watling on one.

It was a damp morning as rain had forced umpires to inspect the conditions but an excellent drainage system at Dubai stadium did not delay the match by more than an hour.

New Zealand, resuming at 27 without loss managed to reach 50 without losing a wicket before Yasir struck.

From 50-1 it became 61-2 when Yasir had Latham caught at short-leg by Imam-ul-Haq off the first ball of his ninth over.

Two balls later he bowled experienced Ross Taylor with a beautiful delivery that turned and beat the forward push by the batsman.

Off his fifth ball Yasir bowled Henry Nicholls through the gap between bat and pad.

Hasan Ali contributed by taking out Colin de Grandhomme, while BJ Watling was run out.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi.