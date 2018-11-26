DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New Zealand crumble at 90 after Yasir Shah picks up 8 wickets in second Test

AFPUpdated November 26, 2018

Email

Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 26, 2018. — AFP
Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 26, 2018. — AFP
New Zealand batsman Jeet Raval watches as he is bowled out by Yasir Shah during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 26, 2018. — AFP
New Zealand batsman Jeet Raval watches as he is bowled out by Yasir Shah during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 26, 2018. — AFP

New Zealand on Monday crumbled before Pakistan's bowling attack, scoring a meagre 90 in the first innings of the second Test in UAE.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ripped through the Kiwi's batting order after picking up eight wickets for 41 runs. He also became the first bowler to get 100 wickets in United Arab Emirates.

That meant New Zealand were 328 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total of 418-5 declared and were forced to follow-on.

Yasir, whose previous best of 7-76 came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2015, took three wickets in an over after rain delayed the start by an hour at Dubai stadium.

Opener Jeet Raval top-scored with 31 while skipper Kane Williamson finished with 28 not out.

Raval was unfortunate to get bowled by Yasir's delivery as he tried to reverse sweep but the ball deflected off his bat to his thigh and hit the stumps.

New Zealand were rattled earlier in the day after Yasir picked up three wickets in an over, leaving the Kiwis at 63-4 at lunch.

The wily spinner had opener Tom Latham (22), Ross Taylor (nought) and Henry Nicholls (nought) as the match spurned into life after an hour's delay due to overnight rain and drizzle in the morning.

At the break skipper Kane Williamson was unbeaten on six and with Bradley-John Watling on one.

It was a damp morning as rain had forced umpires to inspect the conditions but an excellent drainage system at Dubai stadium did not delay the match by more than an hour.

New Zealand, resuming at 27 without loss managed to reach 50 without losing a wicket before Yasir struck.

From 50-1 it became 61-2 when Yasir had Latham caught at short-leg by Imam-ul-Haq off the first ball of his ninth over.

Two balls later he bowled experienced Ross Taylor with a beautiful delivery that turned and beat the forward push by the batsman.

Off his fifth ball Yasir bowled Henry Nicholls through the gap between bat and pad.

Hasan Ali contributed by taking out Colin de Grandhomme, while BJ Watling was run out.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 26, 2018 02:26pm

Great bowling performance by the one and the only; greenshirts star Yasir Shah, top right arm leg spin and googley bowler of the world. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 26, 2018

Rethinking Balochistan policy

THE shocking attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi last week has turned a spotlight on the long-running,...
Updated November 26, 2018

NAB’s tactics

ONCE again, there have been complaints by the opposition in parliament that the National Accountability Bureau is...
November 26, 2018

Murder, not ‘honour’

IN Pakistan, the gap between the law’s good intentions and the reality as experienced by citizens appears to be...
November 25, 2018

Stalling on economic recovery

IF the intention behind Finance Minister Asad Umar’s speech in parliament was to reassure the people that the...
Updated November 25, 2018

Crackdown on TLP

TLP unfortunately has good reason by now to believe that it can with impunity bring parts of the country to standstill.
November 25, 2018

Food labs

AFTER the death of two children from suspected food poisoning in Karachi, the nascent Sindh Food Authority and...