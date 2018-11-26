Chinese citizens donate to families of policemen martyred in Karachi consulate attack

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao on Monday announced that a Chinese citizen had decided to donate one month's salary to the families of the policemen who were martyred in an attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi last week.

Zhao, while addressing a donation ceremony in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, said the donor believed that Pak-China friendship was not simply empty words but "rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries".

The Chinese official said they would like to give terrorists the message that their efforts at sabotaging Pak-China friendship will never succeed.

The deputy chief of mission said that the event was voluntarily organised by a community of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, and thanked those who were making donations.

"They are here today to try to show their love to the two policemen who sacrificed their lives in the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi," Zhao said, adding that they also wished to show their regard for law enforcement officials and the government for their "heroic contribution" and "their love for the Chinese people".

Zhao also thanked the information minister for attending the event, saying it showed the "great importance attached to the initiative by the Pakistani government".

He had tweeted on Sunday highlighting a news report in a Chinese publication about donations for the martyred police officials. Zhao was reportedly among those who had contributed.

The information minister appreciated the Chinese initiative to collect donations for the martyrs of the consulate attack. He said the gesture clearly reflected the strong bonds between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chaudhry claimed that inimical foreign elements are behind the attack, adding that these forces cannot sabotage deep-rooted and time-tested Pak-China relations.

He said that the world fully knows who stands for peace and stability in the region and who is trying to sabotage it.