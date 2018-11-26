DAWN.COM

CM Shah, Vawda agree on increasing transparency in K-IV water project

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliNovember 26, 2018

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda meet to discuss implementation of the K-IV water project for Karachi. ─ DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday acknowledged that the provincial government needs to work with the Centre to successfully complete the K-IV water project following a meeting with Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

During the meeting in Karachi, Vawda and Shah also agreed on increasing transparency in the K-IV water project which was launched to end Karachi's water woes.

Vawda told Shah that the prime minister had been informed that the budget for K-IV project had increased.

The federal minister said that a recommendation for an audit of the K-IV budget had been made in order to maintain transparency. The chief minister responded that the Sindh government had no objections to the recommendation.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shah also pointed out that due to uneven water levels at the Sukkur barrage, Balochistan was not getting its share of water. He said that the problem will persist until the "position of Sukkur barrage is fixed".

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ghani said that the provincial government was "constantly working" to put an end to water theft in the province. He vowed to cooperate with Vawda in any step that the federal minister wished to take against water theft and illegal hydrants.

