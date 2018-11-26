DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Blaze at Karachi's Bahria Icon Tower extinguished

Imran HafeezUpdated November 26, 2018

Email

At least three fire brigades have reached the site of the blaze. ─ Photo courtesy Twitter
At least three fire brigades have reached the site of the blaze. ─ Photo courtesy Twitter

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that had erupted on the eighth floor of Karachi's under-construction Bahria Icon Tower, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

At least three fire engines had reached the site of the blaze, the source of which is still unknown, to put out the fire.

Sources within the fire brigade department earlier claimed that the fire had been contained, but eyewitnesses said that it had yet to be extinguished, with one Twitter user saying that the blaze had reignited.

The fire department said that firefighters had difficulty reaching the inside of the building, since smoke had accumulated within the glass-encased eighth storey. Cooling of the building is now underway.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Solomon The King
Nov 26, 2018 02:11pm

we will be getting or hearing this a lot now...........the SC must revoke permission of such high rises for residentials since the authorities have no solutions to fire and safety vows yet

Recommend 0
No More Do More
Nov 26, 2018 02:30pm

There are two grave problems that these two towers will cause to the city:

a) evacuation of people in case of fire or any other emergency. b) The unimaginable traffic jams in adjoining areas of the locality. One can foresee absolute traffic jam starting from teen talwar to Shahrah-e-Iran since they are the main vehicles entry area.

Recommend 0
Kashif Ali
Nov 26, 2018 02:37pm

Maybe another record burning activity

Recommend 0
AyuB
Nov 26, 2018 02:59pm

those high riser should have fire fighting equipments taller than their buildings at their own expenses not the cities. They make money in rents they should pay for the equipments

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 26, 2018

Rethinking Balochistan policy

THE shocking attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi last week has turned a spotlight on the long-running,...
Updated November 26, 2018

NAB’s tactics

ONCE again, there have been complaints by the opposition in parliament that the National Accountability Bureau is...
November 26, 2018

Murder, not ‘honour’

IN Pakistan, the gap between the law’s good intentions and the reality as experienced by citizens appears to be...
November 25, 2018

Stalling on economic recovery

IF the intention behind Finance Minister Asad Umar’s speech in parliament was to reassure the people that the...
Updated November 25, 2018

Crackdown on TLP

TLP unfortunately has good reason by now to believe that it can with impunity bring parts of the country to standstill.
November 25, 2018

Food labs

AFTER the death of two children from suspected food poisoning in Karachi, the nascent Sindh Food Authority and...