Blaze at Karachi's Bahria Icon Tower extinguished

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that had erupted on the eighth floor of Karachi's under-construction Bahria Icon Tower, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

At least three fire engines had reached the site of the blaze, the source of which is still unknown, to put out the fire.

Sources within the fire brigade department earlier claimed that the fire had been contained, but eyewitnesses said that it had yet to be extinguished, with one Twitter user saying that the blaze had reignited.

The fire department said that firefighters had difficulty reaching the inside of the building, since smoke had accumulated within the glass-encased eighth storey. Cooling of the building is now underway.