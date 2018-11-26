PM Khan makes maiden visit to newly merged North Waziristan tribal districts

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Miranshah on Monday, marking the start of his maiden visit of newly merged tribal districts from North Waziristan.

The premier is accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that the PM had been briefed on the "security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-economic projects and rehab of TDPs [Temporarily Dislocated Persons]."

The DG ISPR added that the premier will later visit the Ghulam Khan trade terminal and will also address a jirga of local elders in Miranshah.

PM Khan is kicking off his maiden visit of the newly merged tribal districts in North Waziristan today. Officials say the PM is expected to announced a large package for the districts and will also announce the establishment of a major hospital and sports complex in Miranshah.

Seven districts of the erstwhile Fata were merged with KP in the wake of the 25th Constitutional amendment. This is the head of the government's first visit to the region after its merger with the province.