Pakistan will never again fight 'imposed wars' on its territory: PM Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told tribal elders in Waziristan that Pakistan has “fought an imposed war inside our country," and that "we shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan”.
The premier had travelled to Miranshah earlier in the day accompanied by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. This was his first visit to the newly-merged tribal districts of North Waziristan.
“No other country or armed forces have done what Pakistan and its military have done in the war against terrorism,” PM Khan was quoted as saying by Inter-Services Public Relations.
Furthermore, the premier reportedly said that Pakistan will play its “role in the Afghan peace process along with other stakeholders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving enduring peace in Pakistan”.
The prime minister also lauded the people of erstwhile Fata for “courageously facing challenging and difficult times of terrorism”, the ISPR said.
Upon his arrival to Miranshah earlier in the day, the prime minister had been briefed on the security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-economic projects and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).
Officials had earlier said the premier is expected to announced a large package for the region and will also announce the establishment of a major hospital and sports complex in Miranshah.
Seven districts of the erstwhile Fata were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of the 25th Constitutional amendment. This is the head of government's first visit to the region after its merger with the province.
Comments (13)
Both IK and Roosevelt became heads of state when their respective countries were in the middle of grave economic difficulties. Roosevelt became famous for his vigorous legislation and executive orders in the first hundred days of office. IK will be known as a great traveller.
heartening to see IK visiting terror-hit areas
Pls make three hospital at least... And big so that masses get benefits ....pls make international standards each and every thing... Pakistan zindabad
Nice one Mr Khan!
Finally a PM visits North Waziristan and has concern for its well being... Proud of IK.
Welcome sir to the land of brave and patriotic citizens.its high time to treat us all the same way as rest of the country.
Number of Army personnel accompanying PM shows the real situation
Good to see PM in Operational area and newly administered district after merger of FATA in KPK province unlike previous PM / Head of Govt.
Finally we’ve a PM who’s visiting the most troubled area of the country it requires alot of guts and bravery for such a move when the area was hit by a terrorist attack just two days ago
@Mohan , wholly irrelevant comparison. No similarity between US and Pakistani economic situations.
All institutions are on the same page unlike in the previous one. What is the reason for this success, surely the people would like to be informed.
This should have happened 70 years ago.
@Ahmed, because goal is same and that is national interests supreme instead of personal objectives.