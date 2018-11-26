DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan will never again fight 'imposed wars' on its territory: PM Khan

Dawn.comUpdated November 26, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Miranshah in North Waziristan. —ISPR
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Miranshah in North Waziristan. —ISPR

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told tribal elders in Waziristan that Pakistan has “fought an imposed war inside our country," and that "we shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan”.

The premier had travelled to Miranshah earlier in the day accompanied by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. This was his first visit to the newly-merged tribal districts of North Waziristan.

“No other country or armed forces have done what Pakistan and its military have done in the war against terrorism,” PM Khan was quoted as saying by Inter-Services Public Relations.

Furthermore, the premier reportedly said that Pakistan will play its “role in the Afghan peace process along with other stakeholders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving enduring peace in Pakistan”.

The prime minister also lauded the people of erstwhile Fata for “courageously facing challenging and difficult times of terrorism”, the ISPR said.

Upon his arrival to Miranshah earlier in the day, the prime minister had been briefed on the security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-economic projects and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Officials had earlier said the premier is expected to announced a large package for the region and will also announce the establishment of a major hospital and sports complex in Miranshah.

Seven districts of the erstwhile Fata were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of the 25th Constitutional amendment. This is the head of government's first visit to the region after its merger with the province.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Mohan
Nov 26, 2018 01:29pm

Both IK and Roosevelt became heads of state when their respective countries were in the middle of grave economic difficulties. Roosevelt became famous for his vigorous legislation and executive orders in the first hundred days of office. IK will be known as a great traveller.

Recommend 0
f k y
Nov 26, 2018 01:32pm

heartening to see IK visiting terror-hit areas

Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Nov 26, 2018 01:40pm

Pls make three hospital at least... And big so that masses get benefits ....pls make international standards each and every thing... Pakistan zindabad

Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 26, 2018 01:51pm

Nice one Mr Khan!

Recommend 0
Tayyab
Nov 26, 2018 02:12pm

Finally a PM visits North Waziristan and has concern for its well being... Proud of IK.

Recommend 0
Tough
Nov 26, 2018 02:15pm

Welcome sir to the land of brave and patriotic citizens.its high time to treat us all the same way as rest of the country.

Recommend 0
Chaman Bahar2
Nov 26, 2018 02:32pm

Number of Army personnel accompanying PM shows the real situation

Recommend 0
SAK
Nov 26, 2018 02:38pm

Good to see PM in Operational area and newly administered district after merger of FATA in KPK province unlike previous PM / Head of Govt.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Nov 26, 2018 02:54pm

Finally we’ve a PM who’s visiting the most troubled area of the country it requires alot of guts and bravery for such a move when the area was hit by a terrorist attack just two days ago

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 26, 2018 03:24pm

@Mohan , wholly irrelevant comparison. No similarity between US and Pakistani economic situations.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 26, 2018 03:33pm

All institutions are on the same page unlike in the previous one. What is the reason for this success, surely the people would like to be informed.

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Nov 26, 2018 05:03pm

This should have happened 70 years ago.

Recommend 0
SAK
Nov 26, 2018 06:23pm

@Ahmed, because goal is same and that is national interests supreme instead of personal objectives.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 26, 2018

Rethinking Balochistan policy

THE shocking attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi last week has turned a spotlight on the long-running,...
Updated November 26, 2018

NAB’s tactics

ONCE again, there have been complaints by the opposition in parliament that the National Accountability Bureau is...
November 26, 2018

Murder, not ‘honour’

IN Pakistan, the gap between the law’s good intentions and the reality as experienced by citizens appears to be...
November 25, 2018

Stalling on economic recovery

IF the intention behind Finance Minister Asad Umar’s speech in parliament was to reassure the people that the...
Updated November 25, 2018

Crackdown on TLP

TLP unfortunately has good reason by now to believe that it can with impunity bring parts of the country to standstill.
November 25, 2018

Food labs

AFTER the death of two children from suspected food poisoning in Karachi, the nascent Sindh Food Authority and...