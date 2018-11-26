Pakistan will never again fight 'imposed wars' on its territory: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told tribal elders in Waziristan that Pakistan has “fought an imposed war inside our country," and that "we shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan”.

The premier had travelled to Miranshah earlier in the day accompanied by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. This was his first visit to the newly-merged tribal districts of North Waziristan.

“No other country or armed forces have done what Pakistan and its military have done in the war against terrorism,” PM Khan was quoted as saying by Inter-Services Public Relations.

Furthermore, the premier reportedly said that Pakistan will play its “role in the Afghan peace process along with other stakeholders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving enduring peace in Pakistan”.

The prime minister also lauded the people of erstwhile Fata for “courageously facing challenging and difficult times of terrorism”, the ISPR said.

Upon his arrival to Miranshah earlier in the day, the prime minister had been briefed on the security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-economic projects and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Officials had earlier said the premier is expected to announced a large package for the region and will also announce the establishment of a major hospital and sports complex in Miranshah.

Seven districts of the erstwhile Fata were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of the 25th Constitutional amendment. This is the head of government's first visit to the region after its merger with the province.