US seeks Pakistan’s cooperation to combat terrorism

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 26, 2018

US State Department’s spokesperson Heather Nauert.— AFP/File
WASHINGTON: The United States has said that it will continue to seek Pakistan’s cooperation to combat terrorist threats in the region.

In a message on Friday’s terrorist attacks in Orakzai and Karachi that killed over 30 people and injured dozens more, the US State Department also praised the bravery of Pakistan’s first responders.

The department’s spokesperson Heather Nauert assured Islamabad that the United States “stands with the Pakistani people in the face of these terrorist acts, and will continue to seek opportunities to cooperate with the Pakistani government to combat these threats in the region”.

“The United States condemns the attacks … in the strongest terms and sends its deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she said. “We also commend the Pakistani security forces’ quick and brave response to the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that prevented further loss of life.”

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2018

PAK US TIES
Sohail
Nov 26, 2018 10:25am

Pakistan already said it will not fight America’s war and more over financial aid has been stopped.

