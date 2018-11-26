Sindh CM rejects Centre’s ‘high-powered’ body to transform Karachi
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the announcement of a ‘high-powered committee on Karachi transformation’ by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government was beyond its constitutional mandate and amounted to encroaching on provincial authority.
He said that Article 97 of the Constitution clearly stated that the authority of the federal government “does not extend in any province in respect of a matter for which the provincial assembly has power to make laws”.
The chief minister pointed this out to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in response to his Nov 19 letter through which he informed Mr Shah about the constitution of the ‘high-powered’ committee for transformation of Karachi by the federal cabinet.
Murad says the federal government is encroaching upon provincial authority
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the committee would be headed by the Sindh governor to undertake development projects in the city.
In the letter sent to the governor, the CM said: “I would like to state that the Sindh government believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law, and is committed to fulfilling its obligations to the people of this great province, who have reposed their trust in the Pakistan Peoples Party.
“I am confident that as the governor you will also remain committed to fulfilling your constitutional role as provided for in the Constitution. In this regard, I draw your kind attention to Article 105 of the Constitution which provides that the Governor in performance of his functions shall act on the advice of the cabinet or the chief minister, and such advice shall also not be called into question by anyone.
“Under the existing Constitutional framework, the executive authority of the federal government is confined to matters in respect of which parliament has power to make laws. In this regard, reliance is placed upon Article 97 of the Constitution proviso of which states that the authority of federal government does not extend in any province in respect of a matter for which the provincial Assembly has power to make laws.
“Having perused the letter, I am of the view that the terms of reference deal with provincial subjects, for which the Sindh government has exclusive powers. Needless to say that the notification of any such committee by the federal government is beyond its constitutional mandate and is tantamount to encroachment of provincial authority. I will also be writing to the prime minister on this.
“I remain confident that you will remain committed to upholding the Constitution and supremacy of rule of law and will, in your capacity as governor, thwart any and all attempts to subvert the Constitution of Pakistan,” the CM concluded.
Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2018
I am a Karachiite and my last ray of hope for improving the plight of my city is now fading fast.
We the people of Karachi are the worst sufferers of the 18th Amendment, which has given the provincial government of Sindh a stranglehold on the affairs of management of urban areas of Sindh province. Unfortunately, for Karachi, we have no choice but to remain on the mercy of incompetent, corrupt, and biased regime of ruling elites from interior Sindh. Since they will never be able to gain any confidence from the citizens of urban Sindh, they will always ignore it and make money by embezzling funds for the development of urban areas especially Karachi.
In these elections, Karachi gave its mandate to PTI and for the first time having any hope for improvement but PPPs intransigence is destroying it as well.
Imran Khan's PTI should try to introduce some kind of amendment in the constitution to mitigate the negative effects of 18th amendment. Maybe, our honorable judiciary can someway help to improve the situation for Karachi.
PPP Sindh govt has consistently failed in urban development of Karachi in last 47 years therefore they have no constitional right and Federal Govt is justified to form high powered committee as lack of infra structure in Karachi effects whole nation. Therefore it is no more provincial matter.
Will not d anything good and will not others do anything
Mr. CM we the people of Karach want to be governed by those who we voted. We have not voyed for PPP.
Neither does the provincial govt. Karachi is a municipality.
PPP has been in power for a long time and has done absolutely nothing for Karachi - time to change
Karachi’s affairs according to the constitution as Mr Murad Shah has correctly and cogently pointed out fall within the purview of the Government of Sind. If we will follow the constitutional path we will avoid many a problem in the future. Let us not keep repeating the mistakes of the past.
If the federal government does have a development plan for Karachi in mind it could (1) convey this to the government of the province of Sind and (2) provide the Provincial government the resources for its fulfillment.
A picture worth 1000 words, look their faces. They are totally shocked. 40 years of slumbering and do-nothing is abou to end.
There is no harm, if the Federal Government undertake or oversees the development of this mega city. The CM, which is representative of PPP, must feel pity on his own long term performance in the province of Sindh, which gives a look of an African country. Therefore, instead of objecting on the development projects to be launched by Federal Government of PTI, he should not only cooperate with them but contribute his part, to uplift the face of Karachi, which is provincial capital city and commercial hub of the whole country.
If Karachi grievances have to be addressed it is imperative it is given independent or special status, if it will be left on PPP, it will be another 5 years of broken promises and nothing else. It should be clear to Sindhis and Karachites that PPP is never gonna work in their larger interest, they oppose strong local government system and hide behind 18th amendment when center wants to take some initiative
People of Karachi,voted for PTI not PPP so Murad Shah should not interfere in people's mandate.
Sindh CM should provide alternatives rather than just rejecting huge developement projects.
Karachi transformation is imperative, and time is an essence, PTI may please obtain waiver against Sindh Govt reservations from SC, and go ahead for implementation.
If the provincal team cant or dont want to do it, let the capital team do it please !
Mr.Murad Ali CM, why you have problem if something good for Karachi,you have to be happy, bcs we people of Karachi, Sindh Govt putting us under illegal QUOTA SYSTEM, NoJob,medical, education, no development, Electricity, Road, let Central Govt do needful and we want something is better for Karachi is good for Sindh. Pls let do them.
Sindh provincial governments over the decades had left Karachi in a dilapidated state. Can't be trusted, let the central government do it.
say whatever you want CM Sindh. Slowly Sindh Govt is moving towards irrelevancy. Central Govt knows the importance of Karachi and its development which the PPP deliberately did not attend to for years. Now next the question of “why” will rise against the PPP, and that will be the end of it.
That's right, all PPP is care about their control and not their competence level. What have they done for Karachi?
Take the total number of years PPP has been in power in Sindh and see the state of affair(s).
We wont do anything for the people, and we will not allow anyone else to do anything for the people either.
Provincial government for the past has done nothing for Karachi so federal government has to do some concrete work. We the public is happy.
The politicians must work beyond their petty politics if they want development. This is true for all the parties.
karachi is spoiled by ppp with the help of govt servants,minister plus cm . they have no role in improvements some one else will do.
PPP represent rural Sindh not urban