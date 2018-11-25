People in China collect donations for family of martyred Karachi policemen

Citizens of China are collecting donations to raise money to help the families of the two policemen who laid down their lives while guarding the Chinese consulate during the gun-cum-grenade attack in Karachi on Friday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashraf Dawood, 48, and Constable Amir Khan, 35, lost their lives in the attack when gunmen hurled grenades at them and opened fire. The martyred policemen belonged to the foreign security cell, which was established by police for the protection of Chinese nationals.

The Deputy Chief of Mission of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Lijian Zhao, on Sunday issued a statement on Twitter saying, “[the] Chinese donations for Pakistan police have shown that China-Pakistan friendship is higher than mountains and deeper than the sea.”

“The friendship has never been empty talks, but deeply imprinted in hearts of Chinese and Pakistani people,” Zhao said.

The Chinese people have volunteered to make donations for families of the two Sindh policemen and the injured private security guard Mohammed Juman, who is currently under treatment at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi.

The condition of Juman is improving, “he is very stable now,” said Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the hospital, adding that he might be discharged within the next one or two days.

The officials from Chinese consulate on Sunday visited the JPMC to meet the injured guard. The diplomat also gave Rs0.5 million cash to Juman, revealed Dr Jamali.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also sent Rs0.5 million cash for the private guard, which were given to him in the presence of police.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had announced Rs1 million and Rs0.3 million, respectively, as financial help for the injured guard.