Pakistan declare at 418-5 in second Test against New Zealand

AFPNovember 25, 2018

Haris Sohail and Babar Azam run between the wickets as New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and bowler Trent Boult look on. —AFP
Pakistan declared their first innings closed at 418-5 on Sunday after Haris Sohail and Babar Azam completed centuries on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

Sohail made a career-best 147 while Azam remained not out on 127 as the two added 186 for the fifth wicket. Pakistan had resumed on 207-4.

Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme finished with the best figures of 2-44 while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and pacer Trent Boult took one wicket apiece.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.

Comments (2)

fairplay
Nov 25, 2018 06:04pm

happy to see both centurions

fairplay
Nov 25, 2018 06:16pm

declared too early, should have pushed on to 500. good luck PAK team.

