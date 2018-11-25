DAWN.COM

Bajwa hails SSG role in anti-terror efforts

APPUpdated November 25, 2018

TARBELA: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday showered praise on the Special Service Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army, calling it the best special force of the world.

The army chief said the SSG had proved this through professional performance and great sacrifices rendered with sweat and blood.

This he said at the SSG headquarters that he visited on Saturday in connection with the installation ceremony of the group’s colonel commandant.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

Maj Gen Abid Rafiq was installed as the first colonel commandant of the SSG.

Talking to the guests including serving and retired officers and men of the SSG, Gen Bajwa hailed their unmatched contributions, especially during counterterrorism operations.

The SSG, he said, was the best special force of the world and they had proved this through their excellent performance.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2018

