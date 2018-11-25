DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh IGP told to conduct security audit of all diplomatic missions

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 25, 2018

Email

“We are also working to accomplish the safe city project on a war-footing basis,” says Sindh CM. — Screengrab
“We are also working to accomplish the safe city project on a war-footing basis,” says Sindh CM. — Screengrab

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said he had directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to conduct a security audit of all diplomatic missions and provide bulletproof jackets to the policemen deployed there.

“We are also working to accomplish the safe city project on a war-footing basis,” he said while speaking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him here at the CM House.

Consul General Wang Yu, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Dr Kaleem Imam and principal secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro were also present at the meeting.

Mr Shah said the force deployed at Sindh-Balochistan border had been instructed to strengthen their security and checking mechanism.

“Sindh and Balochistan governments are jointly working to keep an eye on the movement of terrorists and outlaws at the [inter-provincial] borders,” he said.

He said China and Pakistan were tested friends and important development partners and the attack on the Chinese consulate general in Karachi was carried out because the friendship of the two neighbours was not tolerable to “enemies”.

A spokesperson for the CM House said that the Chinese envoy appreciated the efforts and timely operation of the provincial government.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Investing in Pakistan

Investing in Pakistan

Sectors and products with the greatest potential for export growth should be identified and promoted.

Editorial

November 25, 2018

Stalling on economic recovery

IF the intention behind Finance Minister Asad Umar’s speech in parliament was to reassure the people that the...
Updated November 25, 2018

Crackdown on TLP

TLP unfortunately has good reason by now to believe that it can with impunity bring parts of the country to standstill.
November 25, 2018

Food labs

AFTER the death of two children from suspected food poisoning in Karachi, the nascent Sindh Food Authority and...
Updated November 24, 2018

Militants strike again

It is about time Prime Minister Imran Khan turned his attention to domestic security policy.
November 24, 2018

Kartarpur opening

IT was promised in August, appeared out of reach in September and was thought to be out of the discourse by October....
November 24, 2018

Illegal organ trade

FOLLOWING the petition filed by a Kohat resident against an alleged illegal kidney transplantation case last month, ...