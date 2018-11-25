Sindh IGP told to conduct security audit of all diplomatic missions

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said he had directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to conduct a security audit of all diplomatic missions and provide bulletproof jackets to the policemen deployed there.

“We are also working to accomplish the safe city project on a war-footing basis,” he said while speaking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him here at the CM House.

Consul General Wang Yu, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Dr Kaleem Imam and principal secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro were also present at the meeting.

Mr Shah said the force deployed at Sindh-Balochistan border had been instructed to strengthen their security and checking mechanism.

“Sindh and Balochistan governments are jointly working to keep an eye on the movement of terrorists and outlaws at the [inter-provincial] borders,” he said.

He said China and Pakistan were tested friends and important development partners and the attack on the Chinese consulate general in Karachi was carried out because the friendship of the two neighbours was not tolerable to “enemies”.

A spokesperson for the CM House said that the Chinese envoy appreciated the efforts and timely operation of the provincial government.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2018