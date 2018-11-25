Encroachments on 5,485 amenity plots removed, SC told

KARACHI: The Karachi Development Authority on Saturday submitted a progress report before the Supreme Court about the ongoing anti-encroachment drive and claimed to have cleared around 5,500 amenity plots.

The report stated that in compliance with an earlier order of the apex court, the KDA with the help of law enforcement agencies and the estate and enforcement department had so far demolished the encroachments from 5,485 amenity/ST sites in many KDA schemes and townships.

The anti-encroachment drive was started in November last year and the exercise was still in progress, it said.

Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was heading a meeting at the apex court’s Karachi registry about encroachments, directed the authorities concerned to continue their ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahmed also directed the provincial authorities to make functional the forensic laboratory in the province in two weeks.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2018