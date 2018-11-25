DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Encroachments on 5,485 amenity plots removed, SC told

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 25, 2018

Email

The anti-encroachment drive was started in November last year and the exercise is still in progress. — Urban Resource Center/File
The anti-encroachment drive was started in November last year and the exercise is still in progress. — Urban Resource Center/File

KARACHI: The Karachi Development Authority on Saturday submitted a progress report before the Supreme Court about the ongoing anti-encroachment drive and claimed to have cleared around 5,500 amenity plots.

The report stated that in compliance with an earlier order of the apex court, the KDA with the help of law enforcement agencies and the estate and enforcement department had so far demolished the encroachments from 5,485 amenity/ST sites in many KDA schemes and townships.

The anti-encroachment drive was started in November last year and the exercise was still in progress, it said.

Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was heading a meeting at the apex court’s Karachi registry about encroachments, directed the authorities concerned to continue their ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahmed also directed the provincial authorities to make functional the forensic laboratory in the province in two weeks.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Investing in Pakistan

Investing in Pakistan

Sectors and products with the greatest potential for export growth should be identified and promoted.

Editorial

November 25, 2018

Stalling on economic recovery

IF the intention behind Finance Minister Asad Umar’s speech in parliament was to reassure the people that the...
Updated November 25, 2018

Crackdown on TLP

TLP unfortunately has good reason by now to believe that it can with impunity bring parts of the country to standstill.
November 25, 2018

Food labs

AFTER the death of two children from suspected food poisoning in Karachi, the nascent Sindh Food Authority and...
Updated November 24, 2018

Militants strike again

It is about time Prime Minister Imran Khan turned his attention to domestic security policy.
November 24, 2018

Kartarpur opening

IT was promised in August, appeared out of reach in September and was thought to be out of the discourse by October....
November 24, 2018

Illegal organ trade

FOLLOWING the petition filed by a Kohat resident against an alleged illegal kidney transplantation case last month, ...