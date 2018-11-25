Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, allies distance themselves from TLP protest call

HYDERABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) and its allied parties have distanced themselves from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pak­istan’s (TLP) call for coun­trywide protest on Nov 25 and said they were never part of TLP.

Speaking at a hurriedly-called press conference at the local press club on Saturday, Khalid Hassan Attari, Imran Soharwardi, Allama Jawad Raza Barkati, Allama Muharram Din Qadri and others said that they condemned hate speeches by TLP head Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

They demanded immediate release of activists of Tanzeemat-i-Ahle Sunnat, a conglomerate of various religious parties including Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, Darul Uloom Ahsanul Barkat, Dargah Syedna Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani Trust and Paigham-i-Mustafa.

They called for stopping crackdown against their parties and said that around six activists of PST and other parties had been arrested by Rangers and police since Friday night soon after the arrest of TLP chief.

They said that they condemned hate speeches by TLP chief and terrorist attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi. They had always remained staunch supporters of Pak army and never used objectionable language against institutions of the state, they said.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2018