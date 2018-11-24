Baloch separatist leader Harbiyar Marri among 13 booked for Chinese consulate attack

As the investigation into Friday’s attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi made headway on Saturday, police officials suspected Harbiyar Marri, the exiled leader of the banned Balochistan Liberation (BLA), of being the mastermind of the deadly assault that left two policemen and as many civilians dead.

Police officials say the attack, carried out with the assistance of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was an attempt to strike against the growing diplomatic and economic relations between China and Pakistan.

In a case registered by the Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) against Marri and 12 of his aides, including BLA commander Aslam 'Acchu' alias Miraq Baloch, investigators said their initial findings had shown that the attack was "a failed and shameful attempt to harm the Pakistan-China relationship".

Editorial: Friday's Karachi, Orakzai attacks bloodily underline that Pakistan is still facing complex militant threats

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by CTD police on behalf of the state through Boat Basin Station House Officer under charges of murder and terrorism, etc., “BLA accepted the responsibility for the attack and identified three slain militants along with their pictures as Azal Khan Baloch, Razik Baloch and Rais Baloch.”

“The BLA is supported by Indian agency RAW,” reads the application written by SHO Boat Basin with the FIR.

The 13 masterminds and facilitators of the attack as listed in the FIR include Harbiyar Marri, Aslam alias 'Acchu', Bashir Zeb, Noor Bux Mengal, Karim Marri, Capt Rehman Gul, Nisar, Gaindi, Sheikhu, Sharif, Hamal, Munshi and Agha Sherdil.

According to the FIR, the militants involved in the attack remained in continuous touch with the said persons during the assault.

Apart from explosive material, arms and ammunition, a BLA flag was also recovered from the possession of the three killed militants.