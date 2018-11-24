DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Baloch separatist leader Harbiyar Marri among 13 booked for Chinese consulate attack

Imtiaz AliUpdated November 24, 2018

Email

A BDS official checks a bag belonging to an attacker outside the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday. —AFP
A BDS official checks a bag belonging to an attacker outside the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday. —AFP

As the investigation into Friday’s attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi made headway on Saturday, police officials suspected Harbiyar Marri, the exiled leader of the banned Balochistan Liberation (BLA), of being the mastermind of the deadly assault that left two policemen and as many civilians dead.

Police officials say the attack, carried out with the assistance of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was an attempt to strike against the growing diplomatic and economic relations between China and Pakistan.

In a case registered by the Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) against Marri and 12 of his aides, including BLA commander Aslam 'Acchu' alias Miraq Baloch, investigators said their initial findings had shown that the attack was "a failed and shameful attempt to harm the Pakistan-China relationship".

Editorial: Friday's Karachi, Orakzai attacks bloodily underline that Pakistan is still facing complex militant threats

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by CTD police on behalf of the state through Boat Basin Station House Officer under charges of murder and terrorism, etc., “BLA accepted the responsibility for the attack and identified three slain militants along with their pictures as Azal Khan Baloch, Razik Baloch and Rais Baloch.”

“The BLA is supported by Indian agency RAW,” reads the application written by SHO Boat Basin with the FIR.

The 13 masterminds and facilitators of the attack as listed in the FIR include Harbiyar Marri, Aslam alias 'Acchu', Bashir Zeb, Noor Bux Mengal, Karim Marri, Capt Rehman Gul, Nisar, Gaindi, Sheikhu, Sharif, Hamal, Munshi and Agha Sherdil.

According to the FIR, the militants involved in the attack remained in continuous touch with the said persons during the assault.

Apart from explosive material, arms and ammunition, a BLA flag was also recovered from the possession of the three killed militants.

TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
KPK
Nov 24, 2018 10:53pm

Make an example out of these traitors

Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 24, 2018 11:01pm

Indians at it again!

Recommend 0
kaliraja thangamani
Nov 24, 2018 11:08pm

Without credible evidence, this is not correct to accuse Indian agency. Already India has condemned the terrorist attack.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Nov 24, 2018 11:17pm

So quickly we know the culprits. How come not before the event we don’t act.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Nov 24, 2018 11:21pm

Indian hand!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 24, 2018

Militants strike again

It is about time Prime Minister Imran Khan turned his attention to domestic security policy.
November 24, 2018

Kartarpur opening

IT was promised in August, appeared out of reach in September and was thought to be out of the discourse by October....
November 24, 2018

Illegal organ trade

FOLLOWING the petition filed by a Kohat resident against an alleged illegal kidney transplantation case last month, ...
November 23, 2018

Focusing on investment

AMONG all the themes that Prime Minister Imran Khan touched on during his visit to Malaysia, one deserves careful...
November 23, 2018

Kabul bombing

ONCE again, militants in Afghanistan have shown that nothing is sacred to them. Over 50 people were killed as a...
November 23, 2018

Endangered mangroves

ANEW study by Karachi University’s Institute of Environmental Studies shows high levels of pollution in the waters...