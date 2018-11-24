DAWN.COM

Pakistan invites Indian foreign minister to Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated November 24, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. — AFP/File
With four days remaining till the historic groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Saturday that he has extended an invitation to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to attend the ceremony.

According to a tweet by Qureshi, an invitation has also been sent to the chief minister of India's Punjab province, Capt Amarinder Singh, and Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 28 and the groundbreaking will be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to an earlier tweet by the foreign minister.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the foreign minister said "Pakistan's positive attitude and sincerity of intentions are there for the world to see".

Qureshi in the statement also issued a reminder that Prime Minister Khan in his inaugural speech had invited India to sit down for talks and the policy is still in place today.

In a rare positive development in Pakistan-India ties, New Delhi had on Thursday accepted an offer by Islamabad about building a new border crossing and road connecting their respective Punjab provinces, making it easier for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit a religious site in Pakistan.

The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur to Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal district where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the shrine of revered saint Baba Guru Nanak — is situated, according to the Times of India.

Take a look: The legacy of Guru Nanak lives on in four historic gurdwaras in Punjab

If the Indian external affairs minister accepts the invitation and attends the ceremony, the occasion will mark the first time the foreign ministers of both countries shall be meeting since the PTI government coming into power.

The two were previously scheduled to hold talks along the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September.

Just a day after confirming the meeting, however, New Delhi had called it off, citing "unclean intentions" on Pakistan's side.

While addressing a National Assembly session on Friday, Foreign Minister Qureshi had reiterated that dialogue was the only way forward towards the resolution of all outstanding disputes with India, Radio Pakistan reported.

bhaRAT©
Nov 24, 2018 08:30pm

Good gesture and good diplomacy this.

Reyna
Nov 24, 2018 08:35pm

Good move

A shah
Nov 24, 2018 08:35pm

Only great Sikhs can bring u together

Joe
Nov 24, 2018 08:36pm

Good gesture. But result known for obvious reasons.

Asifnaqvi
Nov 24, 2018 08:53pm

It's an excellent move. Lets break this ice-berg right ahead. If applied successfuly, Kartarpur experiment can pave the way for kashmir corridor. There's no point in holding grudges for that long, especially with your next door neighbour.

Imran Abbas
Nov 24, 2018 08:54pm

Qureshi invites Indian counterpart knowing that she will refuse and he will have tell the word that look we want peace but India doesn't respond. Clever diplomacy.

ahamed
Nov 24, 2018 08:54pm

Shusmaji, please accept the invitation and show your greatness. You will one day be the PM.

flying star
Nov 24, 2018 08:55pm

Pakistan alway make the positif solution and peace sutiation, WELCOME TO all sikhs in Pakistan

Point of view
Nov 24, 2018 09:00pm

I think, India should respond positively.

