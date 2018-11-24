Indian FM says can't attend Kartarpur ceremony due to 'prior commitments', but other ministers will
Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday promptly responded to her Pakistani counterpart's invitation to the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, saying she cannot attend the event due to "prior commitments".
Thanking Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the invitation, Swaraj said in a letter sent to the Foreign Office: "Due to my prior commitments, including election campaign scheduled in the state of Telangana on that day, I would not be able to travel to Kartarpur Sahib."
She did, however, say that India's Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri will attend the event as Government of India's representatives.
"It is our hope that the Government of Pakistan will expedite the construction of the corridor in order to ensure that our citizens can pay their respects at the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor as soon as possible," the letter further stated.
With four days remaining till the historic groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, Qureshi had announced earlier today that he has extended an invitation to Swaraj to attend the ceremony.
According to a tweet by Qureshi, an invitation was also sent to the chief minister of India's Punjab province, Capt Amarinder Singh, and Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 28 and the groundbreaking will be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to an earlier tweet by the foreign minister.
According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the foreign minister said "Pakistan's positive attitude and sincerity of intentions are there for the world to see".
Qureshi in the statement also issued a reminder that Prime Minister Khan in his inaugural speech had invited India to sit down for talks and the policy is still in place today.
In a rare positive development in Pakistan-India ties, New Delhi had on Thursday accepted an offer by Islamabad about building a new border crossing and road connecting their respective Punjab provinces, making it easier for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit a religious site in Pakistan.
The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur to Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal district where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the shrine of revered saint Baba Guru Nanak — is situated, according to the Times of India.
Take a look: The legacy of Guru Nanak lives on in four historic gurdwaras in Punjab
Had Swaraj attended the ceremony, it would have marked the minister's first visit to Pakistan since the PTI government coming into power.
Qureshi and Swaraj were previously scheduled to hold talks along the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September.
Just a day after confirming the meeting, however, New Delhi had called it off, citing "unclean intentions" on Pakistan's side.
While addressing a National Assembly session on Friday, Foreign Minister Qureshi had reiterated that dialogue was the only way forward towards the resolution of all outstanding disputes with India, Radio Pakistan reported.
Good gesture and good diplomacy this.
Good move
Only great Sikhs can bring u together
Good gesture. But result known for obvious reasons.
It's an excellent move. Lets break this ice-berg right ahead. If applied successfuly, Kartarpur experiment can pave the way for kashmir corridor. There's no point in holding grudges for that long, especially with your next door neighbour.
Qureshi invites Indian counterpart knowing that she will refuse and he will have tell the word that look we want peace but India doesn't respond. Clever diplomacy.
Shusmaji, please accept the invitation and show your greatness. You will one day be the PM.
Pakistan alway make the positif solution and peace sutiation, WELCOME TO all sikhs in Pakistan
I think, India should respond positively.
@Point of view,
Good idea.
Great job We have to ask ourselves what have we gained from years of animosity
@ahamed , Sushmaji made it clear that she is not contesting coming election due to health reasons. Good leader, not power hungry.
@ahamed , Greatness is to be lived not to be shown.
She is great in any case.
Her greatness will not be less if she refuses.
Pakistan love Sikh brothers!
Love from India . Hope peace prevails.
@ahamed , Shushmaji is not in best of the health and has declared in Indian media that she would not be fighting elections in 2019 citing health reasons.
Punjab CM will be enough to be there.
Modi could have been invited as it is historic event.
A good gesture from Pakistan and India should respond positively to improve the relationship, as meaningful dialogues are the only way forward and resolving our territorial and other disputes. War and hostility at boaders is not the answer for both countries.
Great news. Both the nations need to blow up the animosity.
This is New
@ahamed , she is not going to fight election in 2019 and that was declared by her last week
Indian foreign minister likely not attend the so called 'groundbreaking' ceremony at Kartarpur corridore.
Great initiative. Its time for sanity to prevail and prove to the world what peace can achieve.
Excellent. This shows Pakistan's commitment to peace and friendship with India. The two countries have nuclear weapons, therefore its the duty of leaders of both countries to seek "peace and friendship", and not hold 1.5 billion people hostage to outdated and failed politics and war mongering. The world is waiting for leadership and statesmanship on both sides.
Great gesture and grand diplomatic move by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which is hard to be ignored or declined by his counter-part on the eastern side of the border.
Siddhu alone will attend for a bear hug there. Others are doubtful.
@ahamed , ... She accepted the invitation and has deputed 2 ministers to attend the ground breaking cerminoy
You didn't really believe that she would accept your invitation. The foreign policy of India towards Pakistan is, as the track record shows, venomous.
India has responded positively. Senior Minister will represent the Govt at the function.
Kartarpur corridor is the beginning of thaw of the relationship between the two siblings which has remained frozen for decades. Peace and good future ahead for the people of both countries
Groundbreaking ceremony must be completed at fix time. Shah Mehmood Qureshi knows the norm of foreign diplomacy. One Singh is enough to attend.
@ABCD, “Who are you to ask? Don't you have an elected govt?”
Indian ministers are attending. No doubt Sidhu will be there too.
It’s ok she is always welcome in Pakistan.