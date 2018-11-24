'Grand operation' to be launched next week to clear encroachments along Karachi Circular Railway
The Pakistan Railways (PR) will begin a "grand operation" from Monday for the removal of encroachments along both tracks of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), officials said.
The decision was taken after Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the Supreme Court ordered authorities to immediately removed encroachments from railway lines and revive the KCR.
Justice Ahmed, who was chairing a meeting at the apex court’s Karachi registry, said time should no longer be wasted in the revival of the KCR, which was abandoned around two decades ago.
Railways officials told DawnNewsTV they have already started the implementation of SC's orders and that they "will ensure the end of all encroachments".
Justice Ahmed, who is the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in the absence of Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had last week directed the city's deputy commissioners to remove encroachments to clear the route of the KCR as well as the land in their respective areas after the divisional superintendent of PR said that most of its land was encroached upon.
The KCR was commissioned in 1964, originally to help employees of the Pakistan Railways travel between their jobs — at and around the City and Cantonment railway stations — and their residences in Karachi’s eastern neighbourhoods. The service became a full circle of 44km in 1970 and connected Karachi’s four main work areas: the port, the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE), the city’s central commercial areas such as Saddar and the Landhi Industrial Area.
The KCR remained the public transport of choice for the people of Karachi till 1984 when the number of its trains was reduced. Reasons for the move included lack of maintenance and repair, a yawning gap between rising expenditure due to higher fuel and operational costs and decreasing revenue due to subsidised tickets and the government’s inability to spend money on the improvement of tracks and stations.
According to the Karachi Mass Transit Cell, the number of level crossings — points where a railway line crosses a road or any other thoroughfare — also increased in the city, causing KCR trains to take longer to complete their journey. At one stage, there were 34 level crossings on the KCR route.
The KCR finally shut down in 1999, forcing thousands of its daily users to travel by buses.
Good news indeed!
MQM, this is how you can take care of your city. And this was your job which you failed miserably for the last 30 years or you have in fact made it worse.
Great. Finally we are seeing some results.
Best decisions by PMIK. Great news.
Good
What about the track which has been encroached upon by BRTS in Nazimabad at Board office. The Genius planners of BRTS tore down the over head crossing. Will they build overhead bridge or it is going to be half Circle Railway?
Right step for development.
Amazing hope it goes through completely.
Good move. They should be fined for Dam fund
Same problem on both side of borders
Will the same operation cleanup be done in areas like Katti Pahari, Pak Colony, Sheereen Jinnah Colony, Pehelwan Goth, Memon Goth, Sorabh Goth, Kimari etc.? Or will it be on the lines similar to the across the board operation going on in Urban Sindh for the last few years.
We live in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi where most of the plots allotted for public parks have been encroached by the mullah mafia and there are now three storied mosques built upon them. Would the CJP also take a decision against the numerous mosques in Karachi that are built on illegally captured lands for parks?
It's about time to clear all illegal occupations of land, properties, structures, houses, offices and buildings in the "Land of the Pure" and bring to justice all culprits, gangsters, illegal occupiers, crooks and mafia group people involved, with immediate effect.
Thank you Sir.
Good move and good thinking
Excellent. All encroachments by land grabbing mafia and criminals must be removed which had not only become an eyesore, but had become hiding places for criminals and gangs. Let's make the historic city of Quaid beautiful again.
Bravo.
MQM & PPP failed the city for the last 30 years. It going to take a long time to fix their negligence.
Good move! please expedite the matter and throw them out. Enough of exploitation in the guise of poor!
What about LEA and Religious encroachments? Have you heard of Metro Habib Lines Area case? These influential will never be touched.
Excellent move. it was high time someone took concrete action. No illegal land encroachment should be tolerated, and wherever it exists, it must be destroyed.
My fellow karachittes who could not afford a house of their own living in kattchhi abadis are more important than KCR!!! If bani gala can be regularised then why not Karachi’s latching abadis!!!! Remember someone claiming human development is more important than rails and roads
@Rafiq, yes, very good point. If encroachments have to be eliminated, this should be done indiscriminately without regard to color, creed and religious preference. Lands, occupied illegally by mosques or temples or churches, that were earmarked for parks or other social benefit, must be repossessed and the illegal occupants of these premises must be evicted without delay.