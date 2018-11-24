DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan asks Punjab chief minister to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths

Dawn.comNovember 24, 2018

Email

Tents set up in Lahore on PM Khan's directives. — Photo courtesy PM Imran Khan Twitter
Tents set up in Lahore on PM Khan's directives. — Photo courtesy PM Imran Khan Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he has asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths and provide them with food until the Panah Gah shelters are built.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said the initiative was being undertaken "as weather is turning increasingly cold".

He added that spots were also being located in Peshawar and Karachi.

A few hours after his initial tweet, PM Khan shared images of tents being set up in Lahore to serve as temporary shelters.

On November 10, PM Khan laid the foundation stone for the first shelter home Panah Gah near the railway station in Lahore. He said it would be the first step towards transforming Pakistan into a welfare state.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” he quoted a Chinese proverb.

PM Khan had said the Panah Gah project would benefit the homeless and needy. The visitors would be offered quality food to be provided by philanthropists. “Such people were never taken care of in previous governments,” he lamented. He said the other shelters would be established at Icchra, Chauburji, Data Darbar and Shahdara.

Emphasising that the Panah Gah projects will be made centres of excellence, the prime minister had said that a board of governors (BoG) would oversee the maintenance and functioning of these centres. “The BoG will finalise the policy for the shelter homes,” he added.

The prime minister said he had also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to find locations to establish shelter homes in Peshawar.

Similarly, he said, the Sindh governor had also been instructed and the chief minister would be asked to work on establishing shelter homes in Karachi and other big cities in the province.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Jo
Nov 24, 2018 05:20pm

Makes you wonder why no person bothered applying such solution.

If we used zakat properly perhaps cheap environment friendly form of accommodation can be built.

Thank you IK

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Nov 24, 2018 05:23pm

A very good step indeed. This should have been done the day Pakistan was created in 1947.

Recommend 0
SMI
Nov 24, 2018 05:40pm

Good initiative for food people can support better take help from Edahi or chippa welfare organization

Recommend 0
Muneer
Nov 24, 2018 05:58pm

A down to earth beneficial step in a long and arduous journey for welfare of people.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 24, 2018 06:04pm

For how long this drama of pti will continue, lay some concrete economic policies

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2018 06:07pm

Great move by the new P.T.I. administration in Islamabad led by Imran Khan to immediately earmark, dedicate and build shelters for the homeless, poor and needy people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, based on the centuries old Islamic doctrine of a true welfare state. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Mangal
Nov 24, 2018 06:08pm

Proud of you Mr. PM.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Nov 24, 2018 06:11pm

This new PM is just unbelievable. People should respect thus. He is thinking of homeless people.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 24, 2018

Militants strike again

It is about time Prime Minister Imran Khan turned his attention to domestic security policy.
November 24, 2018

Kartarpur opening

IT was promised in August, appeared out of reach in September and was thought to be out of the discourse by October....
November 24, 2018

Illegal organ trade

FOLLOWING the petition filed by a Kohat resident against an alleged illegal kidney transplantation case last month, ...
November 23, 2018

Focusing on investment

AMONG all the themes that Prime Minister Imran Khan touched on during his visit to Malaysia, one deserves careful...
November 23, 2018

Kabul bombing

ONCE again, militants in Afghanistan have shown that nothing is sacred to them. Over 50 people were killed as a...
November 23, 2018

Endangered mangroves

ANEW study by Karachi University’s Institute of Environmental Studies shows high levels of pollution in the waters...