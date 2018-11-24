Lahore court reserves verdict on petition seeking sedition charges against Khadim Rizvi

A Lahore sessions court on Saturday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking sedition charges against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others for their diatribe against the judiciary, armed forces and other state institutions.

Filed by advocate Abdullah Malik, the petition states that the station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station in Lahore had failed to file a first information report (FIR) against Rizvi and company after they had incited the masses to violence and stage mutiny against the state, in the aftermath of the apex court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi from blasphemy charges.

Take a look: TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi taken into 'protective custody', information minister announces

The Civil Lines police, in today's hearing, submitted its report and told the court that an FIR had already been lodged against Rizvi under Sections 291, 290, 186, 353, 427 and 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

At this, the petitioner's counsel insisted that sedition charges against the TLP leader should also be added to the FIR.

Additional Sessions Judge Rai Mohammad Kharal, following the conclusion of the arguments, reserved the verdict on the petition.

Rizvi is currently in the "protective custody" of Punjab police after being arrested late on Friday, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.