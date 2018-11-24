DAWN.COM

US, UK, India condemn attack on Chinese consulate

Monitoring DeskUpdated November 24, 2018

Smoke rises from the area near the Chinese Consulate in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV/File
KARACHI: The United States, UK and India condemned the militant attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday.

British High commissioner Thomas Drew tweeted: “We condemn this attack on the Chinese Consulate in #Karachi. My condolences, on behalf of Pakistan’s British friends, to the policemen who died protecting it.”

United States Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, in a tweet shared by the US Embassy in Islamabad, said: “The United States condemns in the strongest terms today’s attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also shared a statement on Twitter by spokesman Raveesh Kumar saying: “We condole the loss of lives in this dastardly attack. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism.”

The statement added: “The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously. Such terrorist attacks only strengthen the resolve of the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2018

