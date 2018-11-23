DAWN.COM

TLP head Khadim Rizvi taken into 'protective custody', scores of workers arrested in crackdown

Dawn.com | Asif Chaudhry | Arif Malik | Shakeel Qarar | Tahir NaseerUpdated November 23, 2018

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. — White Star/File
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi was taken into "protective custody" by police from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown against workers of TLP and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) on Friday night.

"Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into protective custody by police and shifted to a guest house," said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry late Friday night, confirming reports of the incendiary leader's arrest via Twitter. High/red alert had been generated to heighten the security in the provincial capital.

The crackdown came ahead of Rizvi's call to party members to observe martyrs’ day on November 25 (today). He had asked workers and supporters to gather at Faizabad in the federal capital — the same venue where the party had staged a weeks-long sit-in last year that had virtually paralysed the federal capital and led to several people losing their lives.

Law enforcement personnel on Friday night also took in custody TLYRA head Dr Asif Ashraf Jalali.

Soon after the news of the arrest of the two clerics spread, hundreds of activists of the two parties took to the streets and blocked many roads for traffic.

A constable was seriously injured at Multan Road where the violent activists clashed with police.

Following the unrest and severe clashes, Rangers reached Lahore, taking control of city’s major roads. Prior to the agitation, a police officer said, hundreds of trained police commandos and personnel of the anti-riot force were dispatched to the Multan Road after the information that violent activists of the TLP had held a senior police officer — Iqbal Town SP Syed Ali — hostage along with his guards.

Mass arrests

The district authorities in Rawalpindi issued detainment orders for TLP divisional leader Inayatul Haq. According to the notification, Haq will be detained in a jail for 15 days.

According to a correspondent in Sialkot, police arrested Sufi Mohammad Rafiq, district emir of the TLP, and four main activists of the party, identified as Saleem Shahid, Mehbub Hassan, Nasir Dogar and Syed Kaleemul Hassan Shah.

On Saturday, security officials said that since last night, at least 30 of the party's workers have been arrested from various parts of the capital.

Around 100 police personnel have been deployed at Faizabad interchange.

According to police sources, 143 TLP workers have so far been arrested from Rawalpindi, 18 from Attock, 55 from Jhelum and five from Chakwal, taking the total arrests from the four cities to 221.

More than a hundred arrests were also made in Karachi, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Azfar Mahesar, who visited Numaish Chowrangi to brief police officials.

'Nothing to do with Aasia Bibi protest'

"The action was prompted by TLP's refusal to withdraw its call for protest on November 25. It’s to safeguard public life, property and order," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared on Twitter on Friday night.

The arrest "has to do nothing with Asia Bibi case", Chaudhry said, adding the TLP had insisted on coming to Rawalpindi "refusing [the government's] proposal for alternative arrangements".

"The TLP has become a continuous threat to the life and properties of the citizens and is doing politics under the guise of religion ... the situation is fully under control, people should remain peaceful and fully cooperate with authorities," he said in a tweet in Urdu.

The minister said the government "did it[s] best" to convince the party against convening for the protest, "but they refused every offer and started to provoke violence".

"State is responsible to defend finality and respect of Holy Prophet PBUH. Law shall take its course and it cannot be left to individuals," Chaudhry concluded.

Reports of arrest

Prior to Chaudhry's tweets, a family member of Rizvi had confirmed to DawnNewsTV that the TLP chief had been taken into custody. “He was arrested from his hujra in Lahore,” a family member of Rizvi told Samaa TV.

Rizvi's son, Saad, while talking to 7 News said along with his father, all district leaders of TLP had been arrested.

The Punjab information and law ministers, however, had said they did not know about any such action being taken against Rizvi.

Examine: Is TLP here to stay?

TLP leader Pir Afzal Qadri in a video message had corroborated that police "was raiding their mosques in order to arrest leaders".

Aasia Bibi protests

The reports of the arrests come weeks after the TLP led three-day protests across the country against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman whose blasphemy conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court at the end of last month.

The demonstrators during the protests had termed the chief justice “liable to be killed” and had called for a rebellion against the army chief “because he is a non-Muslim”.

This had led to Prime Minister Imran Khan issuing a stern warning to the agitators and telling them: "Do not clash with the state".

“Do not take us [to a situation] where we are compelled to take [strict] action,” the prime minister had said in a televised speech.

Two days later, however, the TLP had agreed to end the nationwide protest sit-ins after reaching an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter agreed to initiate the legal process to put Aasia Bibi's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement.

The TLP, in turn, had only offered an apology "if it hurt the sentiments of or inconvenienced anyone without reason".

One year to Faizabad

In November 2017, TLP workers demanding the resignation of then law minister Zahid Hamid had staged a weeks-long sit-in at the Faizabad interchange that had virtually paralysed the federal capital and led to several people losing their lives.

On November 21 of the same month, the apex court had taken notice of the sit-in and directed the defence and interior secretaries to submit a detailed report on the matter.

Days later, the then PML-N government had launched against the protesters an operation which, when failed, had forced the authorities to cave and Hamid to resign.

The Supreme Court yesterday reserved its verdict on the suo motu case over the Faizabad sit-in. The reserved verdict pertains to a variety of issues stemming from TLP's infamous sit-in, including its party registration as well as its violent protest.

Comments (123)

Hussain
Nov 23, 2018 10:53pm

About time.

Jaffer Jan
Nov 23, 2018 10:54pm

First time a right thing has been done in Pakistan against person who defied all laws of country under umbrella of religion.

bhaRAT©
Nov 23, 2018 10:57pm

Great news this. Bravo!

Sunny
Nov 23, 2018 10:58pm

Excellent !!!

Changez Khan
Nov 23, 2018 10:58pm

Charge him and his buddies as terrorists. Enough

Sumer
Nov 23, 2018 10:59pm

WOW... Now Its Naya PAKISTAN...KUDOS... things happening fast... Dr. SHAHID arrested too..

Amit
Nov 23, 2018 11:01pm

Good step for Pakistan.no good or bad terrorist.

MG
Nov 23, 2018 11:01pm

It is time to be cautious. Trust intelligence agencies are at high alert to avoid terrorism as a tool by these religious parties.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Just another eyewash. The sources behind Khadim Rizvi, Malik Riaz, Rao Anwar, Bahria Town, Aamir Liaquat etc. are way above the law. Hence nothing to worry about. He will be a free man in no time just like afore mentioned individuals.

International begger
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Rizvi got it wrong this time. He was hero during pml n. Now a villain in pti

Adeel
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Do not charge him with terrorism, because he is not a terrorist. Charge him with treason because he is a traitor.

Chinpaksaddique
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

Best news. PMIK is a master planner and always wins. Love my PMIK

Syed I S
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

Over due.

Afbab
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

See how the state press these guys

Zulfiqar
Nov 23, 2018 11:05pm

He will be released before midnight...

Adnan Akhter
Nov 23, 2018 11:05pm

Good News! However, it should have been done in Faizabad sit-in. Better late than never.

Asif
Nov 23, 2018 11:07pm

Perfect!

Shib
Nov 23, 2018 11:07pm

@Sumer, what Dr.Shahid has to do with this case...

Shehzada Rana
Nov 23, 2018 11:08pm

Khadim rizvi was fully supported by his followers. So they all must be punished in this treason case.

Sumer
Nov 23, 2018 11:08pm

Let him be bihind bars... Now can admin handle the aftermath... thats the issue

Naxalite
Nov 23, 2018 11:10pm

I love how the state plays passively. Keep cleaning!

Liberal
Nov 23, 2018 11:10pm

Finally we got some relief

Tariq, Lahore
Nov 23, 2018 11:11pm

The correct move if true?

Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:12pm

Justice should finally be served !

Irfan Maghfoor
Nov 23, 2018 11:12pm

About time. This man and his cronies have caused so much suffering. Please prosecute him properly

Sameer
Nov 23, 2018 11:13pm

Glorious day! These people are not in Pakistan's best interest.

irfan
Nov 23, 2018 11:15pm

Good job, these people who created hate for others and give wrong picture of my belief. Thumps Up.

Waqar
Nov 23, 2018 11:16pm

FINALLY!!! Please lock him up for the rest of his life.

Shariq Ata
Nov 23, 2018 11:17pm

Good positive step.

Javed Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

Every once in a while we get to hear some positive news. This is once such time. Thank You

Farhan
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

Waiting for the news for a long time

Gin
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

U Turn

Salman Ahmad
Nov 23, 2018 11:21pm

This should have been done earlier. TLP is bigger threat to security of Pakistan then TTP because they exploit the religion beliefs of people to achieve their political goals.

Kashif
Nov 23, 2018 11:28pm

well done

Malik
Nov 23, 2018 11:29pm

It’s about time but Never to Late

Raheel
Nov 23, 2018 11:30pm

Yes yes yes

Aftab Qureishi
Nov 23, 2018 11:31pm

PTI zindabad. They have done more in 100 days, than PMLN+PPP did in 8 years.

RAVEN
Nov 23, 2018 11:32pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan,
What you say is terrible! But correct!! Unfortunately!!!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2018 11:33pm

Too little, too late.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 23, 2018 11:34pm

This should have been done long ago, now as he is custody, establish who masterminded the protest and provided both financial and logistic support to him and his followers. The message is very clear - no nonsense or controversial remaks against our honerable army, judges and government would be tolerated and accepted.

Ahmed
Nov 23, 2018 11:34pm

Great work......now put him behind bars for 100 years......

Amer Rao
Nov 23, 2018 11:39pm

Arrest the other too.

MH
Nov 23, 2018 11:40pm

YES. Try them in courts.

Omair
Nov 23, 2018 11:50pm

He said some rough things about some important people. Had he targeted politicians alone he would've been fine. Good news anyway

Faraz-Canada
Nov 23, 2018 11:52pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Useless conspiracy theory

Sami
Nov 23, 2018 11:52pm

Need to teach these mullahs a tough lesson !

Sami
Nov 23, 2018 11:55pm

Its time we teach these mullah's a "very" tough lesson !

Ash Man
Nov 23, 2018 11:55pm

This is a good u turn. First good u turn.

Bilal Yaqoob
Nov 23, 2018 11:57pm

Arrest me I'm TLP

Citizen
Nov 23, 2018 11:59pm

Why did it take so long and who is behind him?

Parvez
Nov 24, 2018 12:00am

Good ....but lets hope history does not repeat itself and some months later he walks free.

H
Nov 24, 2018 12:01am

Nothing seious will happen. He will be free soon and sadly more popular.

WARRIs
Nov 24, 2018 12:03am

But for how long is he going to be a state guest??

Nadeem
Nov 24, 2018 12:04am

great news.pakistsn moving in right direction.

Truth will always prevail
Nov 24, 2018 12:05am

This should have been done during PMLN government. Then Again PMLN did not how to run a country

janib
Nov 24, 2018 12:06am

alhamdulillah

Huma
Nov 24, 2018 12:07am

Very good and welcoming decision

A Friend
Nov 24, 2018 12:09am

Very Good.... But Dangerous.... Will be great if it succeeds!!

A Friend
Nov 24, 2018 12:12am

Imran has won me as a supporter today!!!

Ali
Nov 24, 2018 12:13am

Good. No one can threaten the state by inciting violence, death and destruction. Their doing so was nothing less than treason. No country in the world would tolerate such extremists and terrorists.

AXH
Nov 24, 2018 12:15am

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, - Care to elaborate how this is an eyewash?

Asad
Nov 24, 2018 12:16am

Excellent News! Long live IK!

Fhm
Nov 24, 2018 12:27am

Kudos! Take him to task

Aman
Nov 24, 2018 12:32am

Alhamdulillah, thank good

Ali Kazmi
Nov 24, 2018 12:35am

Salute to Naya Pakistan, nobody is above the law. Pakistan Zindabad.

afzal Mir
Nov 24, 2018 12:38am

It is a correct move by the government. Challenge to the writ of the government must not be tolerated .All speakers who made seditious speeches should be punished.

Zeeshandxb
Nov 24, 2018 12:38am

Way to go.

Abdul Ghaffar
Nov 24, 2018 12:49am

Let rule of law prevail. Well done.

Justicefirst
Nov 24, 2018 12:55am

Now this is 2018 and we must live like other nations living in peace and harmony without disturbing others lives.

Citizen
Nov 24, 2018 01:06am

Keep him behind bar forever.

Skeptic
Nov 24, 2018 01:06am

Long awaited crackdown on extremists and troube-makers is finally underway!

Abu Bakr Saad
Nov 24, 2018 01:14am

The media is making this a hero for no reason. He is a troublemaker and should be dealt with force.

LAHORI KID
Nov 24, 2018 01:20am

Police arrested him and took him to the guest house ? Heck why not the Intercontinental hotel? He should be in a jail cell awaiting his fate.

ali
Nov 24, 2018 01:25am

Who is funding them. Go after money trail and you will know.

Ishtiaque
Nov 24, 2018 01:28am

Why under protective custody send him to jail and proceed his case in court dealing with terrorism.

ali
Nov 24, 2018 01:29am

@Sumer, Dr Shahid Masood was arrested because he exposing the top corrupt leaders of Sindh. Please don't drag him here.

Frkh
Nov 24, 2018 01:37am

Good now keep him there for the betterment of society.

GK
Nov 24, 2018 01:45am

What will you do after that?

Rashid
Nov 24, 2018 01:53am

It is a start. Let's see what the Gov does.

TruthSeeker
Nov 24, 2018 02:09am

Why is he at a guest house and not in Adiala jail?

Amjad Karim
Nov 24, 2018 02:11am

Well done IK. Punish this imposter according to the law of Pakistan. They should pay back the damage done to the property.

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Nov 24, 2018 02:12am

Pick and choose not acceptable. Maulana Fazalur Rehman and others also made hatred speeches and incite people to agitate and therefore they must also be arrested not just TLP. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Nadeem
Nov 24, 2018 02:21am

Another U-Turn in the cards! This may cost the government dearly!

fairplay
Nov 24, 2018 02:43am

@LAHORI KID, agree

Asad Jarwar
Nov 24, 2018 02:45am

After some days he will be release and took a parcel in which money and he will be free to continue his movement teasing people because big hands with him who wants to create issue day by day to confuse people

fairplay
Nov 24, 2018 02:45am

@ali, agree

fairplay
Nov 24, 2018 02:50am

@ali, besides embezzling millions.

Saleem
Nov 24, 2018 02:59am

Keep him locked please

Ashraf
Nov 24, 2018 03:16am

V good move.

Mihir Bose
Nov 24, 2018 03:29am

Best wishes. Fantastic News and a Great Start. People of S.Asia not just Pakistan support this action.

mubbii
Nov 24, 2018 03:31am

Finally these inciters of violence and hatred will feel the wrath of justice. i just hope the gov doesn't backtrack like PM-N did. Kudos PTI!

M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Nov 24, 2018 03:38am

SC need to get to the bottom of Rizvi's source of income and WHO is behind him?

He and his supporters must be put in jail to destroy properties, loss to business and even killing of innocent people.

Jail Rizvi? Enough is enough.

Adil Quraishi
Nov 24, 2018 03:41am

Finally state exert it's authority to arrest unruly elements who needs to be brought to justice. Now the law must take it's course to prosecute them acording to the relevant laws. First positive step taken by PTI government, hope Imran Khan will not shy away and take a u-turn.

Tamjeed Arshad
Nov 24, 2018 03:42am

Good move.

Denali
Nov 24, 2018 03:51am

Good move - now keep him there

Alba
Nov 24, 2018 03:51am

@Adeel, ....Excellent point Adeel.

Alba
Nov 24, 2018 03:56am

@H, _ That is the gamble the PTI just took.

M.Khan
Nov 24, 2018 04:01am

First good news of the day. Keep him in indefinitely. He surely poses threat to public order.

Ayub
Nov 24, 2018 04:26am

He should be produced before the court if any charge has been lodged against him.

JA-Australia
Nov 24, 2018 04:42am

Let's hope the authorities have made preparations to deal with troublemakers and possible ringleaders.

Danish
Nov 24, 2018 05:18am

All Citizens of Pakistan support our Government as they are doing right thing. Put them in jail,no one is above the LAW.

Safeer
Nov 24, 2018 05:36am

Make them a lesson.

M Naqvi
Nov 24, 2018 05:40am

About time

Danish
Nov 24, 2018 06:08am

Why protective custody? He should be charged and send to prison for disturbing and damaging the property of people Double standard by Gov.

moazi
Nov 24, 2018 06:30am

The right balance is needed in this action.

M Khan
Nov 24, 2018 07:15am

Good move

Pushpendra S Matharu
Nov 24, 2018 07:38am

Nothing will happen. After a month or two he will be let go like Hafeez Saeed.

Azeem
Nov 24, 2018 07:57am

a great step towards seeking peace and protection of Pakistan. now government has done what were to do at best.Thanks Imran khan and team

Faisal
Nov 24, 2018 08:02am

At last the Govt. Is acting like a government.

Khalid iqbal
Nov 24, 2018 08:15am

Corruption has many faces , some hiding , some open , and heavily funded, the whole idea is to create chaos , and confusion , all anti state elements need to be put behind bars .

Krishan Chand
Nov 24, 2018 08:17am

Good.

CHELFLS
Nov 24, 2018 08:37am

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan,

The list is too short sir.

BhaRAT
Nov 24, 2018 08:41am

Declare TLP protests as Illegal simple as that

Biren
Nov 24, 2018 08:43am

Confused what will happen to Rizvi? Simple, What happened to Hafiz Saied.

Rizwan
Nov 24, 2018 09:11am

Right decision in the right direction. Authorities should not back up this time.

Muneer
Nov 24, 2018 09:51am

There is a an appropriate time for everything.Good decision.

Haroon
Nov 24, 2018 09:55am

PMLN could not do this after faizabad, good that current govt. took the stand.

Yumlajut
Nov 24, 2018 09:56am

Pakistan can only go forward now Inshaallah

Stranger
Nov 24, 2018 10:41am

"Protective Custody" is it mean he is got arrested for protection not for any crime.???

Jawaid
Nov 24, 2018 10:43am

Right decision. Rather than guest house, these trouble makers should be put in jails.

Ali Akbar
Nov 24, 2018 10:49am

Law of the land upheld. Bravo!

Dr Patel
Nov 24, 2018 11:04am

What is "protective custody". Who is being protected from whom?

Sakthi
Nov 24, 2018 12:57pm

@Sumer, Hafiz syed also detained many times on protective custody. Ultimately nothing will happen.

