TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi taken into 'protective custody', information minister announces

Dawn.com | Arif Malik | Shakeel Qarar | Tahir NaseerUpdated November 23, 2018

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. — White Star/File
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into "protective custody" by police from Lahore, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced late on Friday night.

"Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into protective custody by police and shifted to a guest house," the minister said in a tweet.

"The action was prompted by TLP's refusal to withdraw its call for protest on November 25. It’s to safeguard public life, property and order."

The arrest "has to do nothing with Asia Bibi case", Chaudhry said. He said the TLP had insisted on coming to Rawalpindi "refusing [the government's] proposal for alternative arrangements".

"The TLP has become a continuous threat to the life and properties of the citizens and is doing politics under the guise of religion... the situation is fully under control, people should remain peaceful and fully cooperate with authorities," he said in a tweet in Urdu.

The minister said the government "did it[s] best" to convince the party against convening for the protest, "but they refused every offer and started to provoke violence".

"State is responsible to defend finality and respect of Holy Prophet PBUH. Law shall take its course and it cannot be left to individuals," Chaudhry concluded.

A family member of Rizvi earlier confirmed to DawnNewsTV that the TLP chief had been taken into custody late on Friday. “He was arrested from his hujra in Lahore,” a family member of Rizvi told Samaa TV.

Rizvi's son, Saad, while talking to 7 News said along with his father, all district leaders of TLP have been arrested.

The crackdown comes ahead of Rizvi's call to party members to observe martyrs’ day on November 25. He had asked workers and supporters to gather at Faizabad in the federal capital.

When contacted earlier, the Punjab information and law ministers had said they did not know about any such action being taken against Rizvi.

Examine: Is TLP here to stay?

According to police sources, a large-scale operation was started against TLP leaders in several major cities. TLP leader Pir Afzal Qadri in a video message corroborated that police was raiding their mosques in order to arrest leaders.

At least 30 of the party's workers have been arrested from various parts of the capital, the sources told DawnNewsTV.

Around a 100 police personnel have been deployed at Faizabad interchange, where the TLP had last year staged a 20-day long sit-in.

According to police sources, 33 TLP workers have been arrested from Rawalpindi, nine from Attock, nine from Jhelum and eight from Chakwal. Reports say raids are still being carried out to arrest more activists.

The district authorities in Rawalpindi have issued detainment orders for TLP divisional leader Inayatul Haq. According to the notification, Haq will be detained in a jail for 15 days.

The reports of the arrests come weeks after the TLP led three-day protests across the country against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman whose blasphemy conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court at the end of last month.

The demonstrators during the protests had termed the chief justice “liable to be killed” and had called for a rebellion against the army chief “because he is a non-Muslim”.

This had led to Prime Minister Imran Khan issuing a stern warning to the agitators and telling them: "Do not clash with the state".

“Do not take us [to a situation] where we are compelled to take [strict] action,” the prime minister had said in a televised speech.

Two days later, however, the TLP had agreed to end the nationwide protest sit-ins after reaching an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter agreed to initiate the legal process to put Aasia Bibi's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement.

The TLP, in turn, had only offered an apology "if it hurt the sentiments of or inconvenienced anyone without reason".

In November 2017, TLP workers demanding the resignation of then law minister Zahid Hamid had staged a weeks-long sit-in at the Faizabad interchange that had virtually paralysed the federal capital and led to several people losing their lives.

On November 21 of the same month, the apex court had taken notice of the sit-in and directed the defence and interior secretaries to submit a detailed report on the matter.

Days later, the then PML-N government had launched against the protesters an operation which, when failed, had forced the authorities to cave and Hamid to resign.

The Supreme Court yesterday reserved its verdict on the suo motu case over the Faizabad sit-in. The reserved verdict pertains to a variety of issues stemming from TLP's infamous sit-in, including its party registration as well as its violent protest.

Hussain
Nov 23, 2018 10:53pm

About time.

Recommend 0
Jaffer Jan
Nov 23, 2018 10:54pm

First time a right thing has been done in Pakistan against person who defied all laws of country under umbrella of religion.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 23, 2018 10:57pm

Great news this. Bravo!

Recommend 0
Sunny
Nov 23, 2018 10:58pm

Excellent !!!

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 23, 2018 10:58pm

Charge him and his buddies as terrorists. Enough

Recommend 0
Sumer
Nov 23, 2018 10:59pm

WOW... Now Its Naya PAKISTAN...KUDOS... things happening fast... Dr. SHAHID arrested too..

Recommend 0
Amit
Nov 23, 2018 11:01pm

Good step for Pakistan.no good or bad terrorist.

Recommend 0
MG
Nov 23, 2018 11:01pm

It is time to be cautious. Trust intelligence agencies are at high alert to avoid terrorism as a tool by these religious parties.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Just another eyewash. The sources behind Khadim Rizvi, Malik Riaz, Rao Anwar, Bahria Town, Aamir Liaquat etc. are way above the law. Hence nothing to worry about. He will be a free man in no time just like afore mentioned individuals.

Recommend 0
International begger
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Rizvi got it wrong this time. He was hero during pml n. Now a villain in pti

Recommend 0
Adeel
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Do not charge him with terrorism, because he is not a terrorist. Charge him with treason because he is a traitor.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

Best news. PMIK is a master planner and always wins. Love my PMIK

Recommend 0
Syed I S
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

Over due.

Recommend 0
Afbab
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

See how the state press these guys

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 23, 2018 11:05pm

He will be released before midnight...

Recommend 0
Adnan Akhter
Nov 23, 2018 11:05pm

Good News! However, it should have been done in Faizabad sit-in. Better late than never.

Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 23, 2018 11:07pm

Perfect!

Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 23, 2018 11:07pm

@Sumer, what Dr.Shahid has to do with this case...

Recommend 0
Shehzada Rana
Nov 23, 2018 11:08pm

Khadim rizvi was fully supported by his followers. So they all must be punished in this treason case.

Recommend 0
Sumer
Nov 23, 2018 11:08pm

Let him be bihind bars... Now can admin handle the aftermath... thats the issue

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Nov 23, 2018 11:10pm

I love how the state plays passively. Keep cleaning!

Recommend 0
Liberal
Nov 23, 2018 11:10pm

Finally we got some relief

Recommend 0
Tariq, Lahore
Nov 23, 2018 11:11pm

The correct move if true?

Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:12pm

Justice should finally be served !

Recommend 0
Irfan Maghfoor
Nov 23, 2018 11:12pm

About time. This man and his cronies have caused so much suffering. Please prosecute him properly

Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 23, 2018 11:13pm

Glorious day! These people are not in Pakistan's best interest.

Recommend 0
irfan
Nov 23, 2018 11:15pm

Good job, these people who created hate for others and give wrong picture of my belief. Thumps Up.

Recommend 0
Waqar
Nov 23, 2018 11:16pm

FINALLY!!! Please lock him up for the rest of his life.

Recommend 0
Shariq Ata
Nov 23, 2018 11:17pm

Good positive step.

Recommend 0
Javed Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

Every once in a while we get to hear some positive news. This is once such time. Thank You

Recommend 0
Farhan
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

Waiting for the news for a long time

Recommend 0
Gin
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

U Turn

Recommend 0
Salman Ahmad
Nov 23, 2018 11:21pm

This should have been done earlier. TLP is bigger threat to security of Pakistan then TTP because they exploit the religion beliefs of people to achieve their political goals.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 23, 2018 11:28pm

well done

Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 23, 2018 11:29pm

It’s about time but Never to Late

Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 23, 2018 11:30pm

Yes yes yes

Recommend 0
Aftab Qureishi
Nov 23, 2018 11:31pm

PTI zindabad. They have done more in 100 days, than PMLN+PPP did in 8 years.

Recommend 0
RAVEN
Nov 23, 2018 11:32pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan,
What you say is terrible! But correct!! Unfortunately!!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2018 11:33pm

Too little, too late.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 23, 2018 11:34pm

This should have been done long ago, now as he is custody, establish who masterminded the protest and provided both financial and logistic support to him and his followers. The message is very clear - no nonsense or controversial remaks against our honerable army, judges and government would be tolerated and accepted.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 23, 2018 11:34pm

Great work......now put him behind bars for 100 years......

Recommend 0
Amer Rao
Nov 23, 2018 11:39pm

Arrest the other too.

Recommend 0
MH
Nov 23, 2018 11:40pm

YES. Try them in courts.

Recommend 0
Omair
Nov 23, 2018 11:50pm

He said some rough things about some important people. Had he targeted politicians alone he would've been fine. Good news anyway

Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Nov 23, 2018 11:52pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Useless conspiracy theory

Recommend 0
Sami
Nov 23, 2018 11:52pm

Need to teach these mullahs a tough lesson !

Recommend 0
Sami
Nov 23, 2018 11:55pm

Its time we teach these mullah's a "very" tough lesson !

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Nov 23, 2018 11:55pm

This is a good u turn. First good u turn.

Recommend 0
Bilal Yaqoob
Nov 23, 2018 11:57pm

Arrest me I'm TLP

Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 23, 2018 11:59pm

Why did it take so long and who is behind him?

Recommend 0
Parvez
Nov 24, 2018 12:00am

Good ....but lets hope history does not repeat itself and some months later he walks free.

Recommend 0
H
Nov 24, 2018 12:01am

Nothing seious will happen. He will be free soon and sadly more popular.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Nov 24, 2018 12:03am

But for how long is he going to be a state guest??

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Nov 24, 2018 12:04am

great news.pakistsn moving in right direction.

Recommend 0
Truth will always prevail
Nov 24, 2018 12:05am

This should have been done during PMLN government. Then Again PMLN did not how to run a country

Recommend 0
janib
Nov 24, 2018 12:06am

alhamdulillah

Recommend 0
Huma
Nov 24, 2018 12:07am

Very good and welcoming decision

Recommend 0
A Friend
Nov 24, 2018 12:09am

Very Good.... But Dangerous.... Will be great if it succeeds!!

Recommend 0
A Friend
Nov 24, 2018 12:12am

Imran has won me as a supporter today!!!

Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 24, 2018 12:13am

Good. No one can threaten the state by inciting violence, death and destruction. Their doing so was nothing less than treason. No country in the world would tolerate such extremists and terrorists.

Recommend 0
AXH
Nov 24, 2018 12:15am

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, - Care to elaborate how this is an eyewash?

Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 24, 2018 12:16am

Excellent News! Long live IK!

Recommend 0
Fhm
Nov 24, 2018 12:27am

Kudos! Take him to task

Recommend 0
Aman
Nov 24, 2018 12:32am

Alhamdulillah, thank good

Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Nov 24, 2018 12:35am

Salute to Naya Pakistan, nobody is above the law. Pakistan Zindabad.

Recommend 0
afzal Mir
Nov 24, 2018 12:38am

It is a correct move by the government. Challenge to the writ of the government must not be tolerated .All speakers who made seditious speeches should be punished.

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Nov 24, 2018 12:38am

Way to go.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Nov 24, 2018 12:49am

Let rule of law prevail. Well done.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Nov 24, 2018 12:55am

Now this is 2018 and we must live like other nations living in peace and harmony without disturbing others lives.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 24, 2018 01:06am

Keep him behind bar forever.

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Nov 24, 2018 01:06am

Long awaited crackdown on extremists and troube-makers is finally underway!

Recommend 0
Abu Bakr Saad
Nov 24, 2018 01:14am

The media is making this a hero for no reason. He is a troublemaker and should be dealt with force.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 24, 2018 01:20am

Police arrested him and took him to the guest house ? Heck why not the Intercontinental hotel? He should be in a jail cell awaiting his fate.

Recommend 0
ali
Nov 24, 2018 01:25am

Who is funding them. Go after money trail and you will know.

Recommend 0
Ishtiaque
Nov 24, 2018 01:28am

Why under protective custody send him to jail and proceed his case in court dealing with terrorism.

Recommend 0
ali
Nov 24, 2018 01:29am

@Sumer, Dr Shahid Masood was arrested because he exposing the top corrupt leaders of Sindh. Please don't drag him here.

Recommend 0

