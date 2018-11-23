DAWN.COM

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi taken into custody: reports

Dawn.com | Arif Malik | Tahir NaseerUpdated November 23, 2018

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. — White Star/File
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into custody by law enforcement agencies, reports say.

A family member of Rizvi confirmed to DawnNewsTV that the TLP chief has been taken into custody.

“He was arrested from his hujra in Lahore,” a family member of Rizvi told Samaa TV.

Rizvi's son, Saad, while talking to 7 News said along with his father, all district leaders of TLP have been arrested.

When contacted, Punjab information and law ministers said they did not know about any such action being taken against Rizvi.

According to police sources, a crackdown is currently underway against TLP leaders in several major cities. TLP leader Pir Afzal Qadri in a video message corroborated that police was raiding their mosques in order to arrest leaders.

At least 30 of the party's workers have been arrested from various parts of the capital, the sources told DawnNewsTV.

Around a 100 police personnel have been deployed at Faizabad interchange, where the TLP had last year staged a 20-day long sit-in.

At least 59 TLP leaders and workers have been picked up from the Rawalpindi area, and reports say raids are still being carried out to arrest more activists of the party.

The district authorities in Rawalpindi have issued detainment orders for TLP divisional leader Inayatul Haq. According to the notification, Haq will be detained in a jail for 15 days.

The crackdown comes ahead of Rizvi's call to party members to observe martyrs’ day on November 25. He had asked workers and supporters to gather at Faizabad in the federal capital.

The reports of his arrest come weeks after the TLP led three-day protests across the country against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman whose blasphemy conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court at the end of last month.

The religiopolitical party had agreed to end the nationwide protest sit-ins after reaching an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter agreed to initiate the legal process to put Aasia Bibi's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement.

In November 2017, TLP workers demanding the resignation of then law minister Zahid Hamid had staged a weeks-long sit-in at the Faizabad interchange that had virtually paralysed the federal capital and led to several people losing their lives.

On November 21 of the same month, the apex court had taken notice of the sit-in and directed the defence and interior secretaries to submit a detailed report on the matter.

Days later, the then PML-N government had launched against the protesters an operation which, when failed, had forced the authorities to cave and Hamid to resign.

The Supreme Court yesterday reserved its verdict on the suo motu case over the Faizabad sit-in. The reserved verdict pertains to a variety of issues stemming from TLP's infamous sit-in, including its party registration as well as its violent protest.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (37)

Hussain
Nov 23, 2018 10:53pm

About time.

Jaffer Jan
Nov 23, 2018 10:54pm

First time a right thing has been done in Pakistan against person who defied all laws of country under umbrella of religion.

bhaRAT©
Nov 23, 2018 10:57pm

Great news this. Bravo!

Sunny
Nov 23, 2018 10:58pm

Excellent !!!

Changez Khan
Nov 23, 2018 10:58pm

Charge him and his buddies as terrorists. Enough

Sumer
Nov 23, 2018 10:59pm

WOW... Now Its Naya PAKISTAN...KUDOS... things happening fast... Dr. SHAHID arrested too..

Amit
Nov 23, 2018 11:01pm

Good step for Pakistan.no good or bad terrorist.

MG
Nov 23, 2018 11:01pm

It is time to be cautious. Trust intelligence agencies are at high alert to avoid terrorism as a tool by these religious parties.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Just another eyewash. The sources behind Khadim Rizvi, Malik Riaz, Rao Anwar, Bahria Town, Aamir Liaquat etc. are way above the law. Hence nothing to worry about. He will be a free man in no time just like afore mentioned individuals.

International begger
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Rizvi got it wrong this time. He was hero during pml n. Now a villain in pti

Adeel
Nov 23, 2018 11:02pm

Do not charge him with terrorism, because he is not a terrorist. Charge him with treason because he is a traitor.

Chinpaksaddique
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

Best news. PMIK is a master planner and always wins. Love my PMIK

Syed I S
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

Over due.

Afbab
Nov 23, 2018 11:04pm

See how the state press these guys

Zulfiqar
Nov 23, 2018 11:05pm

He will be released before midnight...

Adnan Akhter
Nov 23, 2018 11:05pm

Good News! However, it should have been done in Faizabad sit-in. Better late than never.

Asif
Nov 23, 2018 11:07pm

Perfect!

Shib
Nov 23, 2018 11:07pm

@Sumer, what Dr.Shahid has to do with this case...

Shehzada Rana
Nov 23, 2018 11:08pm

Khadim rizvi was fully supported by his followers. So they all must be punished in this treason case.

Sumer
Nov 23, 2018 11:08pm

Let him be bihind bars... Now can admin handle the aftermath... thats the issue

Naxalite
Nov 23, 2018 11:10pm

I love how the state plays passively. Keep cleaning!

Liberal
Nov 23, 2018 11:10pm

Finally we got some relief

Tariq, Lahore
Nov 23, 2018 11:11pm

The correct move if true?

Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:12pm

Justice should finally be served !

Irfan Maghfoor
Nov 23, 2018 11:12pm

About time. This man and his cronies have caused so much suffering. Please prosecute him properly

Sameer
Nov 23, 2018 11:13pm

Glorious day! These people are not in Pakistan's best interest.

irfan
Nov 23, 2018 11:15pm

Good job, these people who created hate for others and give wrong picture of my belief. Thumps Up.

Waqar
Nov 23, 2018 11:16pm

FINALLY!!! Please lock him up for the rest of his life.

Shariq Ata
Nov 23, 2018 11:17pm

Good positive step.

Javed Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

Every once in a while we get to hear some positive news. This is once such time. Thank You

Farhan
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

Waiting for the news for a long time

Gin
Nov 23, 2018 11:18pm

U Turn

Salman Ahmad
Nov 23, 2018 11:21pm

This should have been done earlier. TLP is bigger threat to security of Pakistan then TTP because they exploit the religion beliefs of people to achieve their political goals.

Kashif
Nov 23, 2018 11:28pm

well done

Malik
Nov 23, 2018 11:29pm

It’s about time but Never to Late

Raheel
Nov 23, 2018 11:30pm

Yes yes yes

Aftab Qureishi
Nov 23, 2018 11:31pm

PTI zindabad. They have done more in 100 days, than PMLN+PPP did in 8 years.

