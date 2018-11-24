Wagah, Kashmir route options under consideration for Kartarpur Corridor: Indian High Commissioner

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Friday said both India and Pakistan were on the same page regarding the opening of Kartarpur Corridor and the decision about the crossing route would be finalised after deliberations between the two countries, DawnNewsTV reported.

"We have two models — either Wagah border or Kashmir route will be adopted," Bisaria told reporters during an informal interaction with media, adding that a gate would first be installed at the crossing.

To a question, he agreed that a few diplomatic channels were active between the two countries, however, he declined to name them, saying such details could not be made public.

In a rare positive development in Pakistan-India ties, New Delhi accepted an Islamabad offer about building a new border crossing and road connecting their respective Punjab provinces, making it easier for Sikh pilgrims to visit the religious site in Pakistan.

The Indian cabinet agreed on Thursday to avail Pakistan’s offer about a corridor in view of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, next year.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Indian leadership to demonstrate the courage to open doors for the Kashmiri people for trade and people-to-people contacts, Radio Pakistan reported.

While addressing a National Assembly session on Friday, the foreign minister said the dialogue was the only way forward towards the resolution of all outstanding disputes with India.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the grounding breaking of Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday.