Army chief confirms death sentences of 11 'hardcore terrorists': ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The convicts were involved in heinous terrorist offences, including attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, killing of an innocent civilian, and destruction of an educational institution, the press release stated.

The convicted terrorists were involved in the killings of a total of 26 people — one civilian and 25 armed forces personnel — and injuring 22 others.

Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession. Special military courts had awarded death sentences to these convicts, the ISPR said. The courts also handed down imprisonments to 22 convicts.

Details of convictions provided by the ISPR are as follows:

Anwar Salam s/o Said Nazar

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in an attack on the armed forces which resulted in the death of Major Ziaul Haq, Subedar Ali Asghar, Havildar Muhammad Afzal, Havildar Muhammad Bashir and Lance Naik Muhammad Anwaiz.

He was also found involved in the kidnapping of Lt Col (retired) Khaqan Afzal for ransom. The convict confessed to his crimes before a judicial magistrate and the trial court, which sentenced him to death.

Irfan ul Haq s/o Dilbar

The convict, a member of a proscribed organisation, was involved in abetting terrorist commander Mufti Meraj Uddin in the kidnapping of Capt Najam Riaz Raja and Capt Jonaid Khan along with two soldiers. The officers/soldiers were later slaughtered by the terrorists.

He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict was awarded death sentence after he confessed to his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court.

Sahib Zada s/o Akbar Zada

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was found involved in attacks on armed forces/law enforcement agencies personnel, which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif along with four soldiers, a civilian and injuries to eight others. He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar (Swat). In addition, he was found in possession of firearms/explosives as well.

The convict confessed to his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.

Nadir Khan s/o Ahmed, Izat Khan s/o Bashreen and Imtiaz Ahmed s/o Taj Muhammad

The three convicts were members of a proscribed organisation and were involved in attacks on armed forces personnel, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer along with two soldiers and injuries to two others.

They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. These convicts were sentenced to death after they confessed before a judicial magistrate and the trial court.

Ameer Zeb s/o Jahangir and Badshah Iraq s/o Muhammad Ishaq

Both the convicts, who were members of a proscribed organisation, were involved in attacks on armed forces/law enforcement agencies personnel, which resulted in the death of three soldiers and injuries to nine others.

Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession. The convict confessed to their offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded the death sentence.

Izhar Ahmed s/o Mukhtiar Ahmed

A member of a proscribed organisation, the convict was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of Constable Ayub Khan and Constable Islam Gul. He was also found in possession of explosives.

He was sentenced to death after he confessed before a judicial magistrate and the trial court.

Akbar Ali s/o Shaiber Sahib

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacks on armed forces personnel, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to an officer and two soldiers. He was also found in possession of explosives.

The convict confessed to his crimes before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Imran s/o Azizur Rehman

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was found involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of a soldier. He was also found in possession of firearms.

He was sentenced to death after confessing to the offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court.