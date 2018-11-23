DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan launches 4 new train services, wants 'political appointees' removed from railways

Dawn.comUpdated November 23, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launch of four new train services in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launch of four new train services in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched four new train services aimed at providing better commuting facilities to the people.

The new train services introduced by the Pakistan Railways (PR) include Faisalabad Express, Shah Latif Express, Sindh Express and Rehman Baba Express.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the launch in Islamabad, the premier said the PR was incurring yearly losses of Rs45 billion but they have decreased to Rs37bn under Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's watch.

Khan said the reason behind the downfall of public sector enterprises in the country was "political appointments".

"The loss caused by political appointments which are not based on merit is borne by the people," he said, adding that the Rs500bn worth of losses incurred by government corporations will eventually be cut by increasing the rates of consumer goods.

Khan asked the railways minister to act against and remove the political appointees which he said have "become a burden" on the department.

He said the railways could become a highly profitable institution if people are appointed on merit.

The prime minister observed that on one hand state land worth billions of rupees, including 'enemy properties', has been illegally occupied, while on the other the country is "paying Rs6bn in interest payments on loans on a daily basis".

To remedy this, he said, the government is drafting a policy to utilise the occupied state properties and turn them into revenue-generating ventures.

"We can sell several of these commercial properties to overseas Pakistanis and earn dollars for the country... to pay off our loans," Khan said.

Appreciating the steps taken by Sheikh Rasheed to improve PR's functioning, the prime minister said his government was committed to introducing policies that would lift the common man out of poverty — a model to which he attributed China's economic success.

Prime Minister Khan also touched upon the terrorist attack targeting the Chinese consulate general in Karachi earlier today, saying the assault was a "well-thought-out plan by the enemies to sabotage" Pakistan's trade agreements with China and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He paid tribute to the security forces who successfully managed to prevent the terrorists from entering the facility.

Train services

The Faisalabad Express launched today will run between Multan and Faisalabad. It will make stops at Khanewal, Abdul Hakim Railway Station, Shorkot Cantonment, Toba Tek Sindh and Gojra.

The train will include five economy class carriages, one AC standard carriage, one AC business class carriage and one AC parlour carriage or coach. The fare for the AC parlour is said to be Rs500. Similarly the AC business class fare will be Rs540 and AC standard Rs470 while a seat in the economy class will cost Rs260.

It will depart from Multan at 7am to reach Faisalabad at 10.30am and then leave Faisalabad at 11am to reach Multan at 2.30pm.

The Shah Latif Express will depart from Dhabeji at 8.30am to reach Mirpurkhas at 11.40am and make stops at Jangshahi, Jhimpir, Kotri, Hyderabad, Tando Adam and Tando Allahyar. It will leave Mirpurkhas at 2.30pm to reach Dhabeji at 5.35pm.

The train will have seven economy class coaches. The fare for Dhabeji to Hyderabad will be Rs140 and up to Mirpurkhas Rs200.

The Sindh Express is to run between Karachi (Cantonment Station) and Sukkur making stops at Drigh Road, Landhi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Bandi Goth, Mehrabpur, Ranipur, Khairpur and Rohri.

It will comprise five economy class coaches with one AC standard coach, one AC business class coach and one AC parlour coach.

The Karachi-Sukkur fare for the AC business class will be Rs1,520, AC standard Rs1,170 and the economy class fare will be Rs470.

The Sindh Express will depart from Karachi Cantt at 8.30am to reach Sukkur at 4.45pm and then it will leave Sukkur at 11am to reach Karachi at 7:15pm.

The Rehman Baba Express will run between Peshawar and Karachi.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

1000 characters
Jehangir Khan
Nov 23, 2018 05:05pm

Good job....spend on improving infrastructure, which will boost economy....

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2018 05:10pm

Great news for the ordinary people and general public using public transport to commute between various cities of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Thank you Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, the dynamic Federal Railway Minister for your dedicated, sincere and debonair services to the land and people of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Nov 23, 2018 05:10pm

Good job, Shaikh Sahab. Long live Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Nov 23, 2018 05:11pm

Good to start with. Railways was intensionally kept at low levels to flourish private transport. If Railways regained its lost ground, i will certainly support this "U-Turn".

Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Nov 23, 2018 05:11pm

PM and Sheikh Rashid "Tally" should get in these trains and go away. Ameen.

Recommend 0
Bpd
Nov 23, 2018 05:13pm

Year is not over how they can reduced.its just 3 months.

Recommend 0
Mohsin Malik
Nov 23, 2018 05:13pm

When Nawaz Sharif announced the inauguration of some trains in the past then he was criticized by Imran Khan for photo sessions. Imran Khan criticized Sharif for overshadowing the railways minister and stated that it is not the job of prime minister to announce such services. Now Imran Khan is doing the same.

Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 23, 2018 05:14pm

It is total madness to keep an enterprise which is suffering 45 to 37 billion losses every year. Fire 70% of the work force at once.

Recommend 0
iffi
Nov 23, 2018 05:22pm

Zabardast ... keep up the good work

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 23, 2018 05:40pm

Well done Mr. Sheikh Rasheed.

Recommend 0
Dr. Farooq Siddiqui
Nov 23, 2018 05:47pm

For a comparison: Multan-Faisalabad - Average speed 72 Km/hr; economy fare Rs 1.02/Km Dhabeji-Mirpurkhas - Average speed 69 Km/hr; economy fare Rs 0.92/Km Karachi-Sukkur - Average speed 44 Km/hr; economy fare Rs 1.29/Km Question - Why can't Karachi Sukkur route be expedited and fare brought down ?

Recommend 0
Amigos
Nov 23, 2018 05:55pm

AC fares are quite cheap, giving affordability however instead Pakistani Government should increase AC Fares to give more revenue to the Pakistani Railways.

I am from India, AC Fair are pretty high.

Recommend 0
Rasheed
Nov 23, 2018 06:23pm

Need of the time .well done

Recommend 0
Shaibaaz
Nov 23, 2018 06:30pm

Yes Sir, Please make the Railways clean, green and profitable...

Recommend 0
Saad
Nov 23, 2018 06:47pm

@Mohsin Malik, For your information and record, those inaugurations were only photo apps, there was nothing on the actual ground, where are those trains now?? Check record first. Nawaz Sharif and Saad Rafiq were just looking excuses to make money, if you see audit of Engines which Saad Rafiq purchases, all out dated, and 4 times expensive that the market, actually no one purchased those, these were in junkyard.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 23, 2018 06:48pm

Expensive...duration of journey is long.....fares are not competitive with bus/coach considering the timings and inconvenience of railway stations

Recommend 0
Rajan Pur
Nov 23, 2018 06:51pm

Great work Shaikh sahib and honourable PM. Spend public money on public.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 23, 2018 06:59pm

Is launching new trains a national event in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
wajs
Nov 23, 2018 07:11pm

The credit goes to the railways minister, really.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 23, 2018 07:50pm

Railways are an important institution in any country. Western Europe and USA depends on moving people and goods cheaply via trains. Pakistan’s trade and people will benefit by a good railway system. BUT nothing will work unless incompetent and useless people still employed by our railways. Minister Rashid is doing a wonderful job to bring railways back to full capacities.

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Nov 23, 2018 07:52pm

Respect from Indian for boldly declaring removing of political appointments.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 23, 2018 07:56pm

clean out the PIA along with the railroad, it is full of PPP appointees involved in facilitating money laundering, drug smuggling, and poor service. hire and train new staff.

Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 23, 2018 08:05pm

Shaikh sahib is famous for changing the name of old running trains to new name and pretending it to be a new train. Last time when he was railways minister he did the same thing.

Recommend 0
Azhar jamil
Nov 23, 2018 08:10pm

Nothing new, these routes and Train already existing. Just changing is not development. There is a need to extend railway line. And provide new express trains onto these new routes.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Promises to keep

Promises to keep

Imran Khan remains popular. But many of his supporters are beginning to ask questions.

Editorial

November 23, 2018

Focusing on investment

AMONG all the themes that Prime Minister Imran Khan touched on during his visit to Malaysia, one deserves careful...
November 23, 2018

Kabul bombing

ONCE again, militants in Afghanistan have shown that nothing is sacred to them. Over 50 people were killed as a...
November 23, 2018

Endangered mangroves

ANEW study by Karachi University’s Institute of Environmental Studies shows high levels of pollution in the waters...
November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.