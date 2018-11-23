China strongly condemns attack on Karachi embassy

Beijing on Friday strongly condemned a foiled terror attack which targeted the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and urged Pakistan to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country.

Washington and New Delhi also condemned the attack.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang during a regular press briefing today said that all Chinese consular staff and their families were safe following the attack.

"China strongly condemns any violent attacks against diplomatic agencies and requests that Pakistan takes practical measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country," Geng said.

At least seven people ─ two policemen, two civilians and three terrorists ─ were killed in the attack targeting the embassy, which also serves as the residence for Chinese diplomats and other staff.

The attackers opened fire at a police checkpost near the embassy in Clifton's upscale E-Street neighbourhood, home to foreign missions, restaurants and schools. However, a quick response from Rangers, police and private security guards prevented the attackers from entering the compound.

After an hour-long exchange of fire, the terrorists were killed and a clearance operation was conducted by security forces and the Bomb Disposal Squad to ensure the area was secure.

The incident is the latest in a series of assaults on Chinese nationals, including workers involved in the multi-billion dollar infrastructure project in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the incident and said, "such incidents will never be able to undermine Pak-China relationship that is mightier than Himalaya and deeper than Arabian sea".

Other political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, also condemned the attack.

US, India condemn attack

United States Chargé d'Affaires (CdA) Ambassador Paul Jones, in a tweet shared by the US Embassy in Islamabad, said: "The United States condemns in the strongest terms today’s attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi".

India's Ministry of External Affairs also shared a statement on Twitter by spokesman Raveesh Kumar saying: "We condole the loss of lives in this dastardly attack. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism."

The statement added: "The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously. Such terrorist attacks only strengthen the resolve of the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."