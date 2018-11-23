DAWN.COM

Dr Shahid Masood arrested from court premises after IHC judge dismisses bail

Mohammad ImranUpdated November 23, 2018

TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood is accused of embezzlement of Rs38m. — File photo
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested Dr Shahid Masood from court premises after Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed his pre-arrest bail, DawnNewsTV reported.

Masood, who is accused of being involved in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television, is being shifted to FIA's Zonal office.

An Islamabad district court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the anchor. However, Masood had obtained an interim bail. Last month, a special court had rejected the anchorperson's application for confirmation of interim pre-arrest bail. A few days later, the TV anchor had challenged the special court's decision in the IHC.

During today's hearing, Masood's counsel Shah Khawar argued that the anchor had not been nominated in the first information report lodged for the case.

Meanwhile PTV's lawyer, Mohammad Nazeer Jawad, told the court that Kashif Rabbani was also a suspect in the case, however, he had returned more than Rs10m after his bail was denied.

Roshan Mustafa Gillani, another suspect, also returned Rs8m. Both Rabbani and Gillani had said that the remaining amount was to be returned by Masood, the PTV lawyer told the court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge dismissed the anchor's appeal for a pre-arrest bail.

According to the prosecution, Dr Masood had signed an agreement with a fake company to negotiate with the Pakistan Cricket Board for grant of rights to the PTV for coverage of cricket matches played in Pakistan. Because of the agreement, the PTV had to face heavy losses.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 23, 2018 12:24pm

If Dr. SHAHID Masood has been arrested then why Conartist Aamir Liaquat not behind bars yet? Why so much delay in Aamir Liaquat's case? The sources backing Aamir Liaquat are the same that are backing Malik Riaz and Bahria Town. Hence he is way above the law.

Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 23, 2018 12:38pm

Good

Recommend 0
JAhanzEb
Nov 23, 2018 12:40pm

Good work

Recommend 0
TARIQ Raja
Nov 23, 2018 12:47pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, yes both of them should go to jail..

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 23, 2018 12:47pm

All defenseless and weak are being arrested and culprits are either on bail or still out

Recommend 0
Rev. Eldrick
Nov 23, 2018 01:03pm

Great. Bring other culprit's.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 23, 2018 01:03pm

@Pakistani,
He is not "defenseless and weak" by any means!

Recommend 0

