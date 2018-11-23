DAWN.COM

.

32 killed, 31 injured in explosion in lower Orakzai district: health official

Ali AkbarUpdated November 23, 2018

Paramedics transport an injured bomb blast victim to a hospital after the bombing. — AFP
Merchandise from the market where the blast took place are scattered on the street. — DawnNewsTV
Relatives look over an injured bomb blast victim at a hospital. — AFP
Relatives transport an injured bomb blast victim at a hospital. — AFP
Thirty-two people have been killed and 31 injured in an explosion in Kalaya Bazar area of lower Orakzai tribal district, according to KDA hospital's medical superintendent Farooq Shah.

The explosion, which according to officials was a suicide bombing, took place near an imambargah on Friday morning. The injured have been shifted to the KDA teaching hospital in Kohat.

Security sources have told DawnNewsTV that a rescue-and-search operation is underway in the area.

The lower Orakzai district, formerly an agency, is situated near the Hangu district.

Prime Minister Imran Khan "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack in lower Orakzai as well as the one foiled on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

The prime minister labelled the twin attacks "a planned campaign to create unrest in the country by those who do not want Pakistan to prosper".

"Let there be no doubt in anyone's mind that we will crush the terrorists, whatever it takes," he affirmed.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was "absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the great loss of life in the attack in Lower Orakzai" and urged the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Mazari, the human rights minister, termed the attack a fallout from the US failure in neighbouring Afghanistan, and called for "greater security for our tribal areas".

The lower Orakzai district attack "shocked and saddened" Senator Sherry Rehman, who declared that "our resolve to fight terrorism remains strong and unwavering".

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also condemned the attack, saying that enemies have not been able to stomach peace in the province.

"To target innocent citizens is inhumane," he said, while also issuing the orders for hospitals to remain on high alert and to provide quality care to the injured.

The explosion in lower Orakzai is the second terrorism activity in the country today. Earlier this morning, an attack targeting the Chinese Consulate situated in Karachi's Clifton area was foiled by security forces.

Comments (24)

1000 characters
Alba
Nov 23, 2018 11:51am

The tribes are restless.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 23, 2018 11:53am

Now see Pakistans response.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 23, 2018 11:53am

RIP..! No to extremism...

Recommend 0
Reasoner
Nov 23, 2018 12:05pm

It seems terrorists' backbones have yet to be broken !

Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 23, 2018 12:16pm

Terror is raising its head again. Time for army to do another cleanup.

Recommend 0
SHUJAAAT HUSSAIN
Nov 23, 2018 12:21pm

loss of 15 soo sad situation RIP

Recommend 0
vishwa
Nov 23, 2018 12:31pm

Solve this once for all.

Recommend 0
Shahzaib
Nov 23, 2018 12:40pm

Borders with Afghanistan needs to sealed permanently,

Recommend 0
Lar
Nov 23, 2018 12:51pm

Afghans should be sent back to their country.

Recommend 0
Singh.ra
Nov 23, 2018 12:58pm

RIP. So sad

Recommend 0
enam
Nov 23, 2018 01:20pm

Very sad

Recommend 0
Sanity
Nov 23, 2018 01:32pm

We need more PROACTIVE than a REACTIVE approach to deal with this madness!

No mercy for the enemies of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mike
Nov 23, 2018 01:45pm

We wish a peaceful Pakistan. Brother across the border

Recommend 0
Rajan Pur
Nov 23, 2018 02:44pm

RIP

Recommend 0
arti
Nov 23, 2018 03:33pm

so sad..so many innocent lives..

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Nov 23, 2018 03:33pm

Thats India without a doubt!

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 23, 2018 03:37pm

After listening to the brave family of brave police soldiers, it makes me so even more proud to be a Pakistani. 3rd Shaheed from the same family of police officer this is why Pakistan's enemy will never succeed as we put our Pakistan more dear than even our lives. The family member said they are proud of their Shaheeds and will not be afraid to lay their own lives for the defense of our nation.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Recommend 0
Jamil
Nov 23, 2018 03:46pm

Very sad, people in Pakistan need to take some responsibility to help the security forces identify the people within their own communities, families, localities etc who are carrying out or planning terrorism. There should be a national hotline for citizens to report suspicious people and their activities. The terrorists live amongst the people, they don’t just drop from the skies. There should also be a national campaign to encourage people to become vigilant against this menace.

Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 23, 2018 03:47pm

Cia and indian forces have started their action from Afghanistan, all these terrorist are coming from Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Sing is King
Nov 23, 2018 04:21pm

We condemn all sorts of terrorism irresptive of nations and religions and wish peace and prosperity for our home - this planet. Extremism and fanaticism are the enemy number one for the humanity.

  • An Indian Citizen
Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Nov 23, 2018 04:36pm

Violence have returned to tribal areas after withdrawal of the army this what TTP political wing PTM wanted

Recommend 0
Khaja
Nov 23, 2018 04:43pm

We need PML-N government to curb terrorism.

Recommend 0
M.Khan
Nov 23, 2018 04:44pm

Hats off to the brave lady inspector Suhai.

Recommend 0
Taufiq
Nov 23, 2018 04:54pm

RIP

Recommend 0

