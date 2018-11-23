25 killed, 35 injured in explosion in lower Orakzai district: PTI minister

Twenty-five people have been killed and at least 35 injured in an explosion in Kalaya Bazar area of lower Orakzai tribal district, according to Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

The explosion, which according to officials was a suicide bombing, took place near an imambargah. The injured have been shifted to the KDA teaching hospital in Kohat.

Security sources have told DawnNewsTV that a rescue and search operation is underway in the area.

The lower Orakzai district, formerly an agency, is situated near the Hangu district.

Mazari, the human rights minister, termed the attack a fallout from the US failure in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan condemned the attack, saying that enemies have not been able to digest peace in the province.

"To target innocent citizens is inhumane," he said, while also issuing the orders for hospitals to remain on high alert and to provide quality care to the injured.

The explosion in lower Orakzai is the second terrorism activity in the country today. Earlier this morning, a terror attack targeting the Chinese Consulate situated in Karachi's Clifton area was foiled by security forces.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.