DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Terror attacks will 'never be able to undermine Pak-China relationship': PM Khan

Dawn.comUpdated November 23, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday "strongly condemned the firing incident outside the Chinese Consulate in Karachi" earlier today. — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday "strongly condemned the firing incident outside the Chinese Consulate in Karachi" earlier today. — File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday "strongly condemned the firing incident outside the Chinese Consulate in Karachi" earlier today.

"The prime minister has ordered a complete inquiry into the incident and has desired that elements behind this incident must be unearthed. [The] incident is part of conspiracy against Pak and China economic and strategic cooperation," said the PM's statement after security forces foiled a terror attack targeting the Chinese Consulate in Karachi today.

"However, such incidents will never be able to undermine Pak-China relationship that is mightier than Himalaya and deeper than Arabian sea.

"Karachi police and Rangers have shown exceptional courage and nation salutes the martyrs and their colleagues for acting so vigilantly, their gallantry is something we are proud of."

While addressing the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said the incident in Karachi was worrisome adding that China had stood by Pakistan through all bad times and helped it at all international forums.

"This incident has created a wave of worry in the country. It indicates how much the Pak-China friendship unnerves opponents."

FM stresses strong Pak-China ties

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also stressed on the strong ties between the two countries. "Pakistan and China will defeat the forces that wish to halt development [in the country]".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that the attack on the Chinese Consulate was contained successfully by law enforcement agencies. "We have provided our embassy in Beijing with all the updates. As soon as China's foreign minister is available on the phone, I will personally inform him of the whole situation.

"All Chinese Consulate staff remained safe during the attack," he said, adding that he would share more details as to who was behind the attack once "additional information comes forth".

"The good news is that all our Chinese friends and those officials who work at the consulate — around 21 people — are all safe and they have been shifted to a safe place."

While speaking to the media, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry echoed the sentiment of PM Khan and said that the attack was part of a bigger conspiracy.

"This attack was targeted, Pakistan and China's economic, defence and strategic ties have been targeted."

Former minister for interior Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the attack in a post on Twitter saying "Pakistan and China are iron brothers and stand in complete solidarity".

He commended the efforts of law enforcement agencies particularly the Sindh Police.

PAK CHINA TIES

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Leoman
Nov 23, 2018 11:38am

Why is it so that there are some forces against Pakistan's development.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Nov 23, 2018 11:39am

Is China on-board or we think?

Recommend 0
Rashid
Nov 23, 2018 11:42am

We all know who is desperate to stop Pakistan Economy progress.

Recommend 0
Mirror
Nov 23, 2018 11:49am

AMAZED he was ready with the documents

Recommend 0
jameel
Nov 23, 2018 12:25pm

15 of your citizens are dead in another blast....

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 23, 2018 12:34pm

@jameel, "your citizens"?

And you can only take inane gratification at this!

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Nov 23, 2018 12:46pm

PMIK spoke like chairman Mao. Best leader, PMIK.

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 23, 2018 12:56pm

Much more than mere lip-service required now.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Promises to keep

Promises to keep

Imran Khan remains popular. But many of his supporters are beginning to ask questions.

Editorial

November 23, 2018

Focusing on investment

AMONG all the themes that Prime Minister Imran Khan touched on during his visit to Malaysia, one deserves careful...
November 23, 2018

Kabul bombing

ONCE again, militants in Afghanistan have shown that nothing is sacred to them. Over 50 people were killed as a...
November 23, 2018

Endangered mangroves

ANEW study by Karachi University’s Institute of Environmental Studies shows high levels of pollution in the waters...
November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.