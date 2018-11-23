'Let there be no doubt — we will crush the terrorists': PM, politicians condemn Karachi, Orakzai attacks

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned Friday's terror attacks — in Karachi against the Chinese Consulate and in Kalaya Bazar area of lower Orakzai tribal district — saying "both these attacks are part of a planned campaign to create unrest in the country by those who do not want Pakistan to prosper".

"Let there be no doubt in anyone's mind: we will crush the terrorists, whatever it takes," the premier said via Twitter.

Condemning both the attacks, the PM added: "My prayers go to the victims and their families. Salute the brave security/police personnel who gave their lives and denied success to terrorists in the mission against Chinese Consulate."

Calling the Karachi incident a "failed attack", the prime minister said it "was clearly a reaction to the unprecedented trade agreements that resulted from our trip to China. The attack was intended to scare Chinese investors and undermine CPEC. These terrorists will not succeed."

The prime minister has ordered a complete inquiry into the Chinese Consulate attack. "[The] incident is part of conspiracy against Pak and China economic and strategic cooperation.

"However, such incidents will never be able to undermine Pak-China relationship that is mightier than Himalaya and deeper than Arabian sea.

"Karachi police and Rangers have shown exceptional courage and nation salutes the martyrs and their colleagues for acting so vigilantly; their gallantry is something we are proud of."

Shahbaz Sharif

While addressing the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said the incident in Karachi was worrisome, adding that China had stood by Pakistan through all bad times and helped it at all international forums.

"This incident has created a wave of worry in the country. It indicates how much the Pak-China friendship unnerves opponents."

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said it is "absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the great loss of life in the attack in Lower Orakzai".

"My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs and victims and all those affected," he said, urging the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

"The reprehensible terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was thwarted by the courageous fight put up by our Sindh Police led by the courageous SSP Suhai Aziz. I salute the brave officers who were martyred courageously protecting our friends. We honor them," he said in another tweet.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi also stressed on the strong ties between the two countries. "Pakistan and China will defeat the forces that wish to halt development [in the country]".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that the attack on the Chinese Consulate was contained successfully by law enforcement agencies. "We have provided our embassy in Beijing with all the updates.

Qureshi condemned the Orakzai blast, categorically stating that the "entire nation stands united and such dastardly acts will not deter our will to eliminate the menace of terrorism".

Fawad Chaudhry

While speaking to the media, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry echoed the sentiment of PM Khan and said that the attack was part of a bigger conspiracy.

"This attack was targeted, Pakistan and China's economic, defence and strategic ties have been targeted."

Ahsan Iqbal

Former minister for interior Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the attack in a post on Twitter saying "Pakistan and China are iron brothers and stand in complete solidarity".

He commended the efforts of law enforcement agencies particularly the Sindh Police.

Dr Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, said: "Salute to our security and police personnel who gave their lives and denied terrorists success in targeting the Chinese Consulate in Karachi. Sadly amongst the martyred were two civilians also."

"Menace of terrorism is morphing into a beast with a widening agenda especially as CPEC takes shape," she added.

Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the attack and commended the bravery of the Sindh police.

"Two courageous policemen were martyred in preventing terrorists from getting inside. Our prayers with their families."

Khawaja Asif

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif said: "War on terror in our region is [a] common cause of Pakistan and China, we stand together against this enemy. Sacrifices of our security forces in defending the Chinese consulate are the latest in war against terror. A war not of our making but IA victory will be ours."‏