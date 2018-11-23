DAWN.COM

Terror attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi foiled; 3 terrorists killed

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali | Asim KhanUpdated November 23, 2018

A contingent of Rangers and police arrive outside the consulate in Clifton. — DawnNewsTV
Traffic in the area has been disrupted due to the attack. — DawnNewsTV
A terror attack targeting the Chinese Consulate situated in Karachi's Clifton area was foiled by security forces on Friday, leaving at least seven people dead.

Two policemen lost their lives due to multiple injuries caused by explosive material, while a private security guard was injured in the blast, Dr Seemin Jamali, JPMC Executive Director, told Dawn.

The police officers were identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, while the private security guard was identified as Muhammad Juman, according to police.

Two civilians, a father and son, named Zahir Shah and Abdul Karim, were also killed in the attack, Dr Jamali said.

Three terrorists were killed in the operation by security forces, according to Sindh Police and the army's media wing.

A map showing the site of the attack.
The heavily-guarded E-Street neighbourhood, which is considered a red zone, is home to a number of upscale restaurants, diplomatic missions and schools. The schools and eateries were locked down while a clearance operation was initiated.

'Firing outside the embassy'

Smoke rises from the area near the Chinese Consulate in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Gunshots and multiple blasts were heard in the area at 9:30am. Images from the area showed smoke rising from the Chinese Consulate building, which also serves as the residence for Chinese diplomats and other staff.

The attackers first opened fire at a checkpost, then detonated a hand grenade in the area, DawnNewsTV reported.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Amir Shaikh said that the attackers had parked their vehicle at some distance from the embassy before moving towards it.

Footage of the scene outside the consulate at the time of the attack.

Defence analyst and security contractor Ikram Sehgal, whose company's guards have been posted at the consulate, said that the attackers engaged in an exchange of fire with policemen.

After the policemen were martyred, he said, the attackers proceeded towards the gate of the consulate. However, the guards were quick to usher civilians with consular business into the building and shut the gates behind them.

Chinese staff at the embassy were taken to a main building, Sehgal added.

AIG Amir Shaikh briefs the media on the attack. ─ DawnNewsTV
Muhammad Ashfaq, a police official quoted by the Associated Press, said that the attackers opened fire at the consulate guards and then managed to breach the main gate and enter the building.

Shortly after, the Rangers arrived in the area and an hour-long exchange of fire took place between security forces and the attackers, leaving three terrorists killed. Weapons and explosive materials were recovered from the attackers, police said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho told AFP that at least one attacker had been wearing a suicide vest which did not detonate.

Police and Rangers began a combined operation in the area, and the Bomb Disposal Squad began conducting a sweep to ensure there are no more explosive materials in the area.

A photograph showing a burnt out car next to an Edhi ambulance at the site of the attack. ─ DawnNewsTV
Police said that all Chinese staffers "are safe and secure". The security situation has been brought under control and all areas will soon be cleared, they added, and police have been deployed inside the consulate.

At 12:15pm, a Rangers spokesman told journalists that the search operation had been completed.

He added that all diplomatic staff is secure, and praised the Rangers, Police and FC personnel for their quick response to the attack.

"Explosives and weapons were taken into custody," he said, adding that more details would be shared later.

'In touch with Chinese officials'

Sindh police chief Syed Kaleem Imam and Chief Minister Murad Shah both reached the Chinese Consulate following the terror attack.

IGP Imam briefed the Chinese consul general about the successful combined operation conducted by security forces.

Governor Imran Ismail also took notice of the attack. The governor called for a report on the matter from the Sindh police chief.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that Islamabad is "in touch with the relevant agencies and will react quickly" to ascertain the facts.

PM, foreign minister condemn attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned the incident and praised the way the attack was foiled by the law enforcement agencies.

"This was a sad incident. The two terrorists involved in the incident have been killed. We are in contact with the Chinese consul general," the foreign minister said.

He added that Pakistan and China would together defeat the forces that wish to halt development in the country.

Beijing also strongly condemned the attack and asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country.

With additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui.

Syed Anjum Ali
Nov 23, 2018 10:00am

Very alarming. Seems some people are clearly inimical to Pak-China friendship and want to create a negative and disruptive atmosphere. Agents of these people abound in Karachi. The Sindh Government must take quick and stern action, in collaboration with federal organizations, to establish stable law and order situation in the city.

Recommend 0
Dk
Nov 23, 2018 10:15am

Here start the conspiracy theories...

Recommend 0
Candy
Nov 23, 2018 10:18am

These terrorists must be crushed mercilessly ....

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Nov 23, 2018 10:27am

Catch them alive to have their sources know.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 23, 2018 10:29am

Catch them alive so that we know who they are and who are controlling them. Killing the pawns may not be enough.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:01am

Inalahawainnallahayrajioon to the police soldiers our defenders.

Nothing will get in the way of our SinoPak friendship.

Love you China.

SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
salman
Nov 23, 2018 11:06am

Congratulations to security over successfully foiling the attack. Normally in such commando style terror attack, causalities are often high but our security forces neutralized the militants quite efficiently. Prays for the two deceased police officers.

Recommend 0
Peace Now
Nov 23, 2018 11:10am

Usa

Recommend 0
Faisal
Nov 23, 2018 11:17am

Enemy is trying its best to sabotage the situation...so this clearly shows that Pak-China things are going on the right path..

Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 23, 2018 11:25am

Great job in securing Chinese staff. But I had hoped some attacker would have been caught alive to expose the real culprits behind this attack.

Recommend 0
Aftab Hashmi
Nov 23, 2018 11:31am

Dreadful! Kudos to the bravo soldiers who laid their lives down for the safety of others. Together shall we defeat this menace!

Recommend 0
Anonymouseeeee
Nov 23, 2018 11:34am

The only country to benefit from a rift between a China and Pakistan, is India.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Nov 23, 2018 11:36am

@Dk, What conspiracy "theories" ? “People find conspiracy theories very appealing. It speaks to the human condition. The way we have been shaped determines what we select to hear and what we think is probable.”

Recommend 0
Kannappan
Nov 23, 2018 12:05pm

At least now it should be clear to everyone there are no good terrorists. All terrorists are dangerous to humanity.

Recommend 0
riz1
Nov 23, 2018 12:10pm

@Syed Anjum Ali, "Seems some people are clearly inimical to Pak-China friendship and want to create a negative and disruptive atmosphere" True. And there are innumerable citizens too affected by this friendship today and in future, in terms of resources, real-estate, livelihoods etc. They are all unifying and getting their act together as they consider this friendship to only benefit one province at their cost. We need to be very careful and cautious. Pakistan zindabad.

Recommend 0
Pak1
Nov 23, 2018 12:31pm

What is the identity of the attackers?

Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 23, 2018 12:44pm

@Anonymouseeeee, Great

Recommend 0

