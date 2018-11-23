DAWN.COM

Terror attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi foiled; 2 policemen martyred

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali | Asim KhanUpdated November 23, 2018

A terror attack targeting the Chinese Consulate situated in Karachi's Clifton area was foiled by security forces on Friday.

Two policemen lost their lives during an exchange of fire between security forces and the attackers, while a Chinese security guard was injured, Dr Seemin Jamali, JPMC Executive Director, told Dawn.

Three terrorists were killed in the operation, according to Sindh Police and the army's media wing.

A map showing the site of the attack.
A map showing the site of the attack.

The heavily-guarded E-Street neighbourhood, which is considered a red zone, is home to a number of upscale restaurants, diplomatic missions and schools. The schools and eateries have been locked down until a clearance operation is concluded.

'Firing outside the embassy'

Gunshots and an explosion were heard in the area at 9:30am. The attackers first opened fire at a checkpost, then detonated a hand grenade in the area, DawnNewsTV reported.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Amir Shaikh said that the attackers had parked their vehicle at some distance from the embassy before moving towards it.

Defence analyst and security contractor Ikram Sehgal, whose company's guards have been posted at the consulate, said that the attackers had first engaged in an exchange of fire with policemen.

After the policemen were martyred, he said, the attackers proceeded towards the gate of the consulate. However, the guards were quick to usher civilians with consular business into the building and shut the gates behind them.

Chinese staff at the embassy were taken to a main building, Sehgal added.

Shortly after, the Rangers arrived in the area and an exchange of fire took place between security forces and the attackers, leaving three terrorists killed. Weapons and explosive materials were recovered from the attackers, police said.

Police and Rangers began a combined operation in the area, and the Bomb Disposal Squad began conducting a sweep to ensure there are no more explosive materials in the area.

Police said that all Chinese staffers "are safe and secure". The security situation has been brought under control and all areas will soon be cleared, they added, and police have been deployed inside the consulate.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that Islamabad is "in touch with the relevant agencies and will react quickly" to ascertain the facts.

AIG Shaikh said he would be able to provide a clearer account of the attack later today.

'In touch with Chinese officials'

Sindh police chief Syed Kaleem Imam and Chief Minister Murad Shah both reached the Chinese Consulate following the terror attack.

IGP Imam briefed the Chinese consul general about the successful combined operation conducted by security forces.

Governor Imran Ismail also took notice of the attack. The governor called for a report on the matter from the Sindh police chief.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the incident and praised the way the attack was foiled by the law enforcement agencies.

"This was a sad incident. The two terrorists involved in the incident have been killed. We are in contact with the Chinese consul general," the foreign minister said.

He added that Pakistan and China would together defeat the forces that wish to halt development in the country.

*This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Syed Anjum Ali
Nov 23, 2018 10:00am

Very alarming. Seems some people are clearly inimical to Pak-China friendship and want to create a negative and disruptive atmosphere. Agents of these people abound in Karachi. The Sindh Government must take quick and stern action, in collaboration with federal organizations, to establish stable law and order situation in the city.

Dk
Nov 23, 2018 10:15am

Here start the conspiracy theories...

Candy
Nov 23, 2018 10:18am

These terrorists must be crushed mercilessly ....

SachBol
Nov 23, 2018 10:39am

India and Afghanistan..... who else??

Dawn
Nov 23, 2018 10:40am

Indian funded for sure

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 23, 2018 11:01am

Inalahawainnallahayrajioon to the police soldiers our defenders.

Nothing will get in the way of our SinoPak friendship.

Love you China.

SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!

Peace Now
Nov 23, 2018 11:10am

Usa

