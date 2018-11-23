CDA stops process to regularise prime minister’s Banigala house

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stopped the process to regularise Prime Minister Imran Khan’s private house in Banigala after raising 14 major objections.

The civic agency informed the prime minister that until he provided the requisite documents, his case for regularisation of the palatial building cannot be processed further.

A CDA letter dated Nov 20 stated that there were several missing links in the prime minister’s application seeking the regularisation of his house.

According to the letter (available with Dawn), Mr Khan along with his application and documents did not provide the certified copy of mutation/register Haqdaran-i-Zameen (Fard) issued by the tehsildar.

“Only photocopy of old Fard Inteqal in the name of Jemima Khan [was provided]. No proof of ownership in the name of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi [was submitted],” said the letter.

It added that the attested copy of the computerised national identity card of the owner [Imran Khan] was required for processing the regularisation while the person processing the case was also required to have an authority letter from the owner [Imran Khan].

The CDA said along his application the prime minister had submitted unsigned sketches of the building which were not acceptable for the purpose of regularisation. The civic agency asked the applicant to furnish structural drawings and design along with a structural soundness and stability certificate issued by a CDA-enlisted engineer.

The civic agency also asked the applicant to provide a plan for the disposal of sewage and solid waste management.

It also sought the certified copy of Aks Shajra verifying the possession with reference to the ownership from tehsildar, including the site plan super imposed on khasra plan.

Besides, a certificate from the tehsildar and the site plan showing the access from the existing revenue road is required. In case of no access from a revenue road to the site, land under the access road to the site from the revenue road shall be transferred in the name of the capital administration, it added.

The premier was also asked to submit an undertaking for depositing the conversion and development charges as and when determined and asked by the CDA.

“In this regard, you [Imran Khan] are advised to provide the same within seven days of the receipt of this application so that the decision regarding regularisation of your building may be taken up as per rules,” the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, officials concerned told Dawn that without getting the required documents the civic agency could not move forward on the regularisation of the house.

Mr Khan’s over 300-kanal house is located in the real estate of Mohra Noor and according to CDA record falls in the sub-zone ‘B’ of Zone IV.

The CDA and the Survey of Pakistan in their reports submitted to the Supreme Court also declared that Mr Khan’s house was located in sub-zone ‘B’ of Zone IV.

But some officials are sceptical about the building’s location. They have doubts over the highest watermark of Rawal Dam which determines the jurisdiction of Zone III. They explained that within a two km area of the highest watermark of the dam the area was called Zone III where buildings cannot be regularised.

“For a clearer picture, a proper demarcation of the boundary of Zone III with the start of the highest level of watermark of the dam should be carried out,” they added.

However, an officer of the CDA dealing with the regularisation of buildings claimed: “There is no doubt about the jurisdiction of the building. Imran Khan’s Banigala house is located in Zone IV and the Survey of Pakistan has confirmed it.” The officer said real estate Mohra Noor spread in both Zone III and IV.

The CDA recently started regularising buildings in areas where its bylaws allow it to do so following Supreme Court’s orders regarding unauthorised buildings in Banigala. Last year, the apex court had taken a suo motu notice over an application filed by Mr Khan regarding unauthorised construction in Banigala. But during the proceeding of the case, it transpired that Mr Khan’s own building was not authorised by the CDA.

According to the existing regulations, after adopting a due process and paying a fine, buildings can be regularised in Zone IV. But the rules do not permit regularisation of buildings in Zone III.

Apparently to remove the bar on regularisation of buildings, particularly in the zone where thousands of buildings have been constructed, the federal government recently decided to revise the capital city’s master plan to make it relevant with the current needs.

According to the Greek firm that prepared the master plan in 1960, successive governments were supposed to revise the master plan after every 20 years. But so far, no revision has been made to the master plan.

Meanwhile, so far the CDA has received 180 applications for regulating buildings in Zone IV. Most of the buildings are located in Banigala.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2018