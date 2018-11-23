DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB wants to lay hand on ‘true owner’ of Paragon scheme

Zulqernain TahirUpdated November 23, 2018

Email

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday reacted coldly to the plea bargain of Paragon Housing Society Director Qaiser Amin Butt as it is keener to lay hand on its ‘true beneficial owner’. — Photo courtesy of www.nab.gov.pk/File photo
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday reacted coldly to the plea bargain of Paragon Housing Society Director Qaiser Amin Butt as it is keener to lay hand on its ‘true beneficial owner’. — Photo courtesy of www.nab.gov.pk/File photo

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday reacted coldly to the plea bargain of Paragon Housing Society Director Qaiser Amin Butt as it is keener to lay hand on its ‘true beneficial owner’.

The counsel for Mr Butt filed a plea bargain (PB) request with the NAB a couple of days ago and as response to request, the bureau declared on Thursday that it had ‘no immediate plan’ to entertain it.

“We have received the plea bargain (request) of Mr Butt through his counsel. First, he needs to fulfill the legal requirement; submitting an application with his thumb impression and signature and not the lawyer’s. Second, NAB is not legally bound to entertain the PB of a suspect as it is more concerned to unearth the true beneficial owner of the illegal Paragon Housing Society,” a NAB official told Dawn.

Gives cold response to plea bargain, says not legally bound to accept it

Mr Butt, against whom some 89 claims were submitted with NAB Lahore, expressed his willingness to compensate all of them.

Although the NAB official claims the suspect (Butt) has expressed his willingness to become an approver against the ‘true beneficial owner’ of the housing society, there has been no confirmation from Mr Butt’s counsel about this.

A PML-N leader has already claimed that there had been pressure on Mr Butt from NAB to become approver.

According to the application, filed by Butt’s counsel, 89 claims of the Paragon Housing Society have been filed in NAB.

“It is requested that the liability of the undersigned (Butt) may be determined for entering into the PB agreement and approved. The undersigned will pay the liability amount – 34pc down payment of the total amount, 33pc installment after three months and 33pc after three months of the first installment.”

Former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique, who has been on protective bail, had said NAB was looking for an approver in this inquiry. Both Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique had denied their links with the Paragon Housing.

According to NAB, the suspect in connivance with Nadeem Zia and other launched an illegal housing scheme —Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd — in 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents along with alleged approvals from TMA Aziz Bhatti Town, Lahore.

“In 2013, all TMA approved housing schemes were transferred to Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

However, record of the Paragon Housing was intentionally not shifted to the LDA by the suspects. Paragon City Housing Society has not yet approved by the LDA. Thus, Qaiser Amin Butt being the beneficial owner is running the said housing scheme, unlawfully,” it said.

Nadeem Zia is reported to have fled to the US. Qaiser Amin Butt is in the custody of NAB Lahore till Dec 4 on a physical remand.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Promises to keep

Promises to keep

Imran Khan remains popular. But many of his supporters are beginning to ask questions.

Editorial

November 23, 2018

Focusing on investment

AMONG all the themes that Prime Minister Imran Khan touched on during his visit to Malaysia, one deserves careful...
November 23, 2018

Kabul bombing

ONCE again, militants in Afghanistan have shown that nothing is sacred to them. Over 50 people were killed as a...
November 23, 2018

Endangered mangroves

ANEW study by Karachi University’s Institute of Environmental Studies shows high levels of pollution in the waters...
November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.