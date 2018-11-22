DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA took action against 2 employees for involvement in money laundering, Senate committee told

Nadir GuramaniNovember 22, 2018

Email

A plane belonging to PIA. — File Photo
A plane belonging to PIA. — File Photo

The Pakistan International Airlines has taken action against two of its employees who were found involved in money laundering, the airline's Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik told a Senate committee on Thursday.

Malik was briefing the Senate Committee on Aviation about the measures that had been taken to put an end to smuggling and money laundering. He said the airline had taken action against two of its employees after they were identified for being allegedly involved in money laundering.

The committee's chairman, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, directed Malik to submit a report on the action taken against those who were found involved in smuggling and/or money laundering.

The PIA CEO said the names of employees who were suspected of being involved in the crime had been provided to security agencies and that they were being watched.

A secretary of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), who had appeared before the committee as well, told the lawmakers that as per the directions of the prime minister, the authority had set up offices for security agencies at each airport. The agencies will monitor movements on airports through CCTV cameras, the official revealed.

He also said a joint control room had been set up to prevent smuggling and money laundering.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A toxic Twitter war

A toxic Twitter war

The latest Pakistan-US spat has made it difficult to maintain even the illusion of meaningful alignment.

Editorial

November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.
Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...