PIA took action against 2 employees for involvement in money laundering, Senate committee told

The Pakistan International Airlines has taken action against two of its employees who were found involved in money laundering, the airline's Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik told a Senate committee on Thursday.

Malik was briefing the Senate Committee on Aviation about the measures that had been taken to put an end to smuggling and money laundering. He said the airline had taken action against two of its employees after they were identified for being allegedly involved in money laundering.

The committee's chairman, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, directed Malik to submit a report on the action taken against those who were found involved in smuggling and/or money laundering.

The PIA CEO said the names of employees who were suspected of being involved in the crime had been provided to security agencies and that they were being watched.

A secretary of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), who had appeared before the committee as well, told the lawmakers that as per the directions of the prime minister, the authority had set up offices for security agencies at each airport. The agencies will monitor movements on airports through CCTV cameras, the official revealed.

He also said a joint control room had been set up to prevent smuggling and money laundering.