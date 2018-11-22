DAWN.COM

Indian govt's decision to open Kartarpur crossing is 'victory of peace': information minister

Dawn.comUpdated November 22, 2018

Sikh yatrees will be able to visit Baba Guru Nanak's shrine without a visa after the opening of the Kartarpur crossing. — File
Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday welcomed the Indian cabinet's announcement to commence the construction of the Kartarpur corridor, calling it a "victory of peace".

"It is a step towards the right direction and we hope such steps will encourage voice of reasons and tranquillity on both sides of the border," he said via Twitter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had already informed India of its decision to open the Kartarpur corridor for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. "PM Imran Khan will break ground on Nov 28; we welcome the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion," added Qureshi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet decided today to develop the corridor that will enable Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Kartarpur, Narowal district without a visa, the Times of India reported.

The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur to Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal district where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the shrine of revered saint Baba Guru Nanak — is situated, according to the publication.

Take a look: The legacy of Guru Nanak lives on in four historic gurdwaras in Punjab

Earlier today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said the government will soon announce "good news about the opening of Kartarpur crossing".

In August, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had told Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu that Pakistan would open the Kartarpur crossing "when [the Sikh community] celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Nanak", when the latter had visited Islamabad for Prime Minister Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony. The 550th birth anniversary of the revered Sikh figure is next year.

In September, Chaudhry, in an interview to Hindustan Times, reiterated the offer saying that "[the government] wants to formalise the informal proposal the Pakistan army chief made to Sidhu".

"This is an issue of the ordinary people, Sikhs and other Indian pilgrims, and an issue of faith," the information minister had said in a phone interview. "They shouldn’t suffer and we want to formalise the informal proposal the Pakistan army chief made to Sidhu."

On the Pakistani side, various proposals have been discussed and announcements made since the Musharraf era, but lack of interest by the Indian side has kept the proposals confined to cold storage.

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. This year — for the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak — the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi issued over 3,500 visas to Sikh pilgrims who wished to attend the celebrations that will last for more than a week.

Comments


Yash
Nov 22, 2018 04:11pm

Good news

Asifnaqvi
Nov 22, 2018 04:12pm

A step in the right direction. Integrate people, don't differentiate them.

Naeem
Nov 22, 2018 04:15pm

MashaAllah good firststep in peace prosperity

Siva D
Nov 22, 2018 04:19pm

Excellent ice breaker! Hope good sense and not cynical politics will prevail.

Yasir
Nov 22, 2018 04:25pm

Great news! Hoping that India reciprocates in the same manner!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 22, 2018 04:25pm

I cried after reading this news, I don't know why I can't stop the tears I'm not ashamed I'm grown man but I can't hold my emotions, may be because I love to IndoPak to come together as two nations with love. I love you IndoPak family.

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. - Guru Nanak

'Humility is the word, forgiveness is the virtue' - Baba Farid.

Love you My Hindu and Sikh and Muslim and Christian and all humans. I'm drinking Chai with biscuits right now and I'm so happy.

IndoPakBangla Brothers 4 Life! Welcome my Indo family to Pakistan.

HonorBright
Nov 22, 2018 04:26pm

Welcome to Pakistan!

Rohit
Nov 22, 2018 04:28pm

Great

Mowas Apedo
Nov 22, 2018 04:32pm

Good step...

Irfan Mirani
Nov 22, 2018 04:32pm

One thing should be now crystal and clear that Establishment (not Govt) is sole foreign policy maker. It was just a verbal commitment in an informal conversation of 2 to 3 minutes that led to this development. Again it is the establishment from both sides that can create the way for long-lasting peace. Nevertheless, the offer was good and good to know it has been reciprocally accepted. Way to go!!!

Tiger Singh
Nov 22, 2018 04:34pm

Great determination Imran Ji. You got what everyone wanted. Sikhs love Pakistan.

Sweets
Nov 22, 2018 04:36pm

This will mark a step in right direction.Real progress will happen when Pakistan reciprocates 'Most Favoured Nation's as India did it decades back and trade picks up between Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.You can earn FX where as we can trade with central Asia.

Ash Man
Nov 22, 2018 04:40pm

Celebration time for the Sikh community.

SMI
Nov 22, 2018 04:44pm

Sidu should be very happy man !!

Indian friend
Nov 22, 2018 04:45pm

Great step in the right direction. We should also open our doors for Pakistani pilgrims to visit Garib Nawaz Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti's dargah in Ajmer. As a child growing up there, I remember many Pakistani pilgrims use to attend Urs every year. Lot of hindus use to give their houses on rent to muslim pilgrims during Urs period. And muslim pilgrims respected sentiments of their hosts by not cooking non-vegetarian food in the premises. Such is our shared heritage !

Sardar Singh
Nov 22, 2018 04:45pm

Anything Pakistan does should be taken with a caution looking into past experiences.

SalariakimaaRandi
Nov 22, 2018 04:46pm

Good decision hope nothing untoward incident occurs.

Gunpoint
Nov 22, 2018 04:52pm

Beware... while the Sikhs are happy with the decision, Pakistan in a way is playing divisive politics by opening the corridor exclusively for Sikhs, and not rest of the Indians.

SR
Nov 22, 2018 04:52pm

Be wary

Chinpaksaddique
Nov 22, 2018 04:54pm

Great news to get closer to Sikhs in India

Javed
Nov 22, 2018 04:56pm

WELCOME

SRK
Nov 22, 2018 04:56pm

What is the Sikh population in pakistan. Why not conduct a census that includes them? A once thriving community almost doesn't exist in this country. Imagine the kind of negative demographic impact it has

SRK
Nov 22, 2018 04:57pm

@Tiger Singh, but where are Sikhs in Pakistan? Are they even part of official census? India just had a Sikh PM for a decade

Shahid
Nov 22, 2018 05:00pm

Praying for lasting peace!

James Todd
Nov 22, 2018 05:01pm

A very big development towards peace after long long time! Heartiest congratulation to all in both the side who made this happen.

kaliraja thangamani
Nov 22, 2018 05:06pm

Great start, we want more such peaceful efforts for a better society in both sides of the border.

Swiss Neutral
Nov 22, 2018 05:08pm

Good step for both countries.

Capt. Ranjit Singh
Nov 22, 2018 05:11pm

I never thought this would be possible in my lifetime!!! Congratulation Indian and Pakistan government. Army in both side played a big role for sure. This decision is a milestone in 70 years.

Bipul
Nov 22, 2018 05:11pm

India is always ready to pursue peace but both sides must take equal steps forward.

RAja Raman
Nov 22, 2018 05:14pm

Good step. Hope this will lead to further progress in terms of resolving the issues.

Asif A. Shah
Nov 22, 2018 05:20pm

People united eventually prevail over the unreasonable government and make it see the reason. Congratulations to our Sikh brothers and sisters!

Jehangir Khan
Nov 22, 2018 05:21pm

Who is the looser in this ? Nobody.....who is the winner? Everybody....there are 1000s of issues where if common sense prevails can bring these two countries together for better future....

Dr Hila-Rius
Nov 22, 2018 05:22pm

These small confidence building measures are needed first. Good job!

Afzal Mirza
Nov 22, 2018 05:42pm

A job well begun is half done!

saurabh
Nov 22, 2018 05:44pm

Great

M.Saeed
Nov 22, 2018 05:45pm

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the next PM of India will normalize all debilitating crises between the two historic common heritages.

Haryanavi_chora
Nov 22, 2018 05:45pm

Ram-ram to all, positive development in a while!!!

ANURAG AWASTHI
Nov 22, 2018 05:46pm

This is good news for the pilgrims but may not do much good for the two nations to become friends.Many durgahs in India like the one in Ajmer is already being frequented by Pakistanis.Better symbolism should be that the indian cricket team goes to Pakistani soil (not UAE) and play a short series.I am sure pak army will ensure complete safety.After all their prime minister was a cricket legend

De facto politician
Nov 22, 2018 05:59pm

Ray of hope. Now more visa easements to follow.

Zakass
Nov 22, 2018 06:03pm

Hope this excellent initiative is continued and carried further.

VM
Nov 22, 2018 06:04pm

Its birthright. No credit or politics on it.

ditznation
Nov 22, 2018 06:07pm

@Yash, oh really?? just like thanksgiving five years ago when you wrote the same?!?

Suhail Kidwai
Nov 22, 2018 06:08pm

I hope the IK Government will also take initiative of visa issues for those who sacrificed for Pakistan In 1947 to meet their relatives in India.

Sayeed Altaf Hussein
Nov 22, 2018 06:15pm

Good news for both India and Pakistan. First step towards peace and prosperity. Well done Imran Khan

Ahmed
Nov 22, 2018 06:17pm

Good to hear and hope it leads to more closer ties.

Hari
Nov 22, 2018 06:21pm

Let us be cautious, don’t make a huge fuss about it. Let us not attract unwanted attention to good thinks and make them a target. Let us lay low and do good work silently.

Khany
Nov 22, 2018 06:23pm

Indian Goverment is blimming hard work. Thanks to Imran Khan for making this a success for our Sikh brothers.

Indo -Aryan
Nov 22, 2018 06:25pm

@Asifnaqvi, Agreed.. My sincere desire is that India and Pakistan should temporarily freeze their major differences for a period of say 10 years and instead concentrate on the important issues effecting both countries including realising maximum trade potential between them so the dream of Ram-Rajya and State of Medina be established in India and Pakistan respectively. I am 100 per cent sure that after passage of time on improvement of conditions of General mass of our people, the major problems temporarily freezed earlier will be seen in different way by both countries and ultimately they may be resolved also. Jai, Jai, Jeeve, Jeeve Indo -Pak Friendship!

FROM
Nov 22, 2018 06:26pm

This is the way forward, I am very happy for my Sikhs brothers and sisters.

Shaukat
Nov 22, 2018 06:28pm

Khokhrapar border should also be opened to facilitate people of Sindh.

Imtiaz Faruqui
Nov 22, 2018 06:34pm

I have met many Sikhs in USA where I reside, and found them very nice and hard working people.

Sanaul Mallick
Nov 22, 2018 06:34pm

Open minded and no barrier. Sign of a welcome goodwill!

Kirby
Nov 22, 2018 06:34pm

What a fantastic step! We all are brothers and sisters. We all are humans. We all practice faith of our choice. We all should do that freely and without any judgment by any human. I applaud the offer by Pakistan leadership and willingness of Indian leadership to make this happen. Let’s give chance to peace through such steps. A pardaisee Pakistani.

Akhil
Nov 22, 2018 06:35pm

It is good that one barrier or wall is broken. Too many left. Common people never created those walls; they followed what the leaders decided. Time for leaders to follow what common people want.

khanm
Nov 22, 2018 06:41pm

excellent...I like to see myself as a bridge builder, that is me building bridges between people, between races, between cultures, between politics, trying to find common ground.

Ajit
Nov 22, 2018 06:43pm

Its a feel good step by both Governments, but we need to be cautious... Extremists on both sides of the border will try to derail it!!

Habib A, Zuberi
Nov 22, 2018 06:50pm

Any step towards peace is a good step. Congratulations to the Government and people of Pakistan.

Ali
Nov 22, 2018 06:51pm

General Bajwa's historic embrace of Navjot Sidhu was truly a game changer in Pakistan-India relations. It set in motion something which had 'not' been done by any politician on either side in 70 years. Open Kartarpur border for Sikhs to enter Pakistan without visas for pilgrimage. Though Sidhu was maligned, even called a traitor in India, he is loved in Pakistan as true ambassador of peace and friendship.

Indian government had no choice but to relent to the Sikh demand, or it would have had open revolution on its hand, playing politics with religious sentiments of Sikhs worldwide. Better late than never, the people of Pakistan are happy and welcome Indian government's approval, which must also initiate serious talks on Kashmir for peace and friendship between the two nuclear-weapon states.

M. Siddique
Nov 22, 2018 06:51pm

Peace is the need of the hour for both countries.

Zak
Nov 22, 2018 06:52pm

Good. In our interest.

Zak
Nov 22, 2018 06:53pm

Modi had no choice. The Resentment among Sikhs was growing.

Ayesha MoPedo
Nov 22, 2018 06:59pm

This is great news for the Sikhs.

Naeem
Nov 22, 2018 07:01pm

Good news for Indian Sikh community. Moodi government is preparing for next year's election.

Observer
Nov 22, 2018 07:07pm

India is doing it for sake of convenience to its own people.

